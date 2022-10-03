ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee recalls 8 products due to cheese-linked listeria outbreak

By Kate Gibson
 4 days ago

Hy-Vee is recalling gift baskets, cheese boards and other products sold in eight states as food safety officials work to stem a listeria outbreak that has sickened at least half a dozen people.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer is recalling eight products after being notified by Old Europe Cheese they may contain contaminated cheese.

The recall includes the following products with best-by dates from September 28 to December 14 that were sold at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin:

UPC                       Product

02-47309-00000    Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47310-00000    Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
02-47260-00000    Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
02-45920-00000    Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
02-46794-00000    La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
02-46795-00000    La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
75450-12681         Bon Appetite Gift Basket
75450-12588         Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

People who bought any of the products should throw them out or return them for a full refund, the company said. Those with questions can call toll-free at (800) 772-4098.

Hy-Vee operates more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.

The grocer's recall comes three days after Brie and Camembert cheeses sold at retailers nationwide and in Mexico were being recalled due to a multistate listeria outbreak that has sickened six people and put five of them in the hospital, federal officials say.

Image of Signature Apricot Brie Hostess Tray sold by Hy-Vee, which is recalling it and seven other products. Hy-Vee

Friday's recall by Benton Harbor, Michigan-based Old Europe Cheese involves all of its Brie and Camembert products with "best by" dates through December 14, 2022, the company stated in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (See here for a detailed list of the recalled products, which involve more than 20 brands.)

The recalled cheeses were sold at supermarkets from August 1, 2022, through September 28, 2022. Those retailers likely included Albertsons, Athenian Foods, Fresh Thyme, Giant Foods, Harding's, Lidl, Market Basket, Meijer, Price Chopper, Raley's, Safeway, Save Mart, Sprouts, Stop & Shop and Whole Foods, the company said.

Image of one cheese product recalled on Friday by Old Europe Cheese of Benton Harbor, Michigan. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The FDA cautioned against eating any of the recalled cheeses in light of an outbreak of listeria infections in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. Of the five people who provided information to the FDA, four reported eating Brie or Camembert cheese before becoming ill, said the agency, which is investigating the outbreak along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Healthy people may experience symptoms like high fever, severe headache and stomach pain. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

An estimated 1,600 Americans get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Southern California gas prices stop rising, despite OPEC's decision to cut production

The relentless rise to Southern California's gas prices has stopped – just as they are poised to jump across the country after OPEC announced they would cut back on production.The 33-day streak of gas price increases that pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County to new record highs finally ended Thursday with a tiny decrease – three-tenths of a cent to $6.49. That average price had gone up $1.25 over the past 33 days, and is 23 cents more than a week ago, and more than $2 more than a year ago,...
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week

Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
Plane hits house in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. -- Three people onboard a small airplane were killed when the aircraft crashed into a home in northern Minnesota late Saturday night.Just before 12 a.m. Sunday, a Cessna 172 airplane crashed into a home in Hermantown, near Duluth.The plane hit the second floor of the home and landed in the backyard. All three people onboard -- two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul -- were killed.The two people in the home were not hurt.Police said there are significant power outages associated with the accident.  The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Nearly 90,000 Pounds of Meat Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled nearly 90,000 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products, which were distributed to multiple states, were recalled were recalled by Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. on Sept. 24 due to possible listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Surveillance footage shows armed man kidnapping California family that remains missing

The four members of a California family who were kidnapped earlier this week were led out of a business by an armed man before they disappeared, according to surveillance footage released Wednesday by local officials. A person of interest is in custody, but has been hospitalized in critical condition after attempting to die by suicide, preventing any communication thus far, authorities said.
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Stephen Vogt homers in final game before retirement as A's top Angels, 3-2

Stephen Vogt homered in his final game before retirement and scored the first run on a sacrifice fly after Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the fifth, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Wednesday.Ohtani (15-9) finished with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings, and he hit .273 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs. He became the first player to qualify as a batter and a pitcher since rules for qualification were adopted in 1950.Mike Trout hit his 40th home run with two outs in the eighth, a 452-foot drive above the first...
