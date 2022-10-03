Read full article on original website
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?
Emotional Business: What Digital Strategy is Transforming the Delivery of Care & Patient Experience?. October 7, 2022: Healthcare is an extremely emotional business, whether you’re on the providing side or you’re on the receiving end. Kathy Azeez-Narain, Vice President and CDO discusses Hoag’s digital strategy which has transformed and innovated the delivery of both the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences. How did her experience at AMEX translate to the healthcare world? What are the main focuses of a Chief Digital Officer in healthcare? What are the best tools, processes and methods for building out an intentional health experience?
SEMPRE: Pricing, Access, and Affordability, Disrupting the Generics Market with Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx
SEMPRE: Pricing, Access, and Affordability, Disrupting the Generics Market with Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx. If the prices of generics go down, more people will be able to buy them, leading to better health outcomes across the nation. In this episode of Sempre Health, we have Satish Srinivasan,...
Building Trust in Healthcare
Peter Fine is the CEO of Banner Health. Prior to Banner Health, he was executive vice president and COO of Aurora Health Care. He also served as CEO of Grant Hospital and Senior Vice President of Operations at Northwestern Memorial Hospital as well as Assistant Administrator of Porter Memorial Hospital. Peter received a bachelor’s from Ohio University and a master’s in healthcare administration from George Washington University.
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council
Healthcare is Critical Infrastructure? With Greg Garcia, Executive Director at Healthcare Sector Coordinating Council. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
The Latest Trends in Nurse Case Management
On episode 390 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Deanna Gillingham, RN, CCM, the CEO of The Case Management Institute (CMI). For Deanna’s third appearance on the podcast, Keith and Deanna discuss Case Management Week, nurse case management as a solid career move for nurses, and how this burgeoning nursing specialty is truly coming into it own. Central to the conversation are the results of the Case Management Institute’s Salary and Trends Survey created in collaboration with the Case Management Society of America.
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro
296 – Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey, T-Pro Speech technology & efficient documentation reducing healthcare workforce burnout. Jonathan Larbey currently serves as the CEO of T-Pro. They are the global industry leader regarding software designed to improve clinical documentation. Listen to this interview...
Physicians and the Law: Medicine, Business, and Malpractice with Dr. Tim Paterick
Physicians and the Law: Medicine, Business, and Malpractice with Dr. Tim Paterick. Studies have shown that Federal Law applying to healthcare is approximately 8X the volume of the entire Federal Tax Code. Laws are heaped upon statutes which are lacquered with countless regulations. All of this creates a complex if...
295 – Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr Louise Schaper, Australasian Institute of Digital Health
295 – Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr Louise Schaper, Australasian Institute of Digital Health. Digital Health Institute: Shifting the dial for healthcare in Australia. Dr. Louise Schaper is a health informatics expert passionate about using technology to improve healthcare. The Australasian Institute of Digital Health is...
Courage, Resilience, Vision
Sandra Fenwick is the former CEO of the Boston Children’s Hospital. She serves on the Board of Director for the Children’s Hospital Association and chairs its Public Policy Committee. She serves on the Board of Directors of CRICO, Livongo Health, Harvard’s Wyss Institute for Biologically-inspired Engineering, Jobs for Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Digital Health Council, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Sandra received a bachelor’s from Simmons College and a Master’s in Public Health from the University of Texas.
There are so many paths to financial freedom
“More than anything, I want to help our physician colleagues build financial freedom. We work with so many talented and passionate individuals. I know each one of you has dreams and passions that drive you. You may find your pa within medicine; some of you will search elsewhere. But I guarantee that financial freedom helps all of us live happier and healthier lives. It will even make us better physicians as well.”
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable
The Real Chemistry Podcast: Making Health Care Approachable. Making health information more approachable, simple and easy to understand will improve health literacy and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Dr. Geeta Nayyar, Chief Medical Officer of Salesforce, joins the show to discuss health misinformation and her takeaways from the Life Itself conference, plus she shares her love of U2.
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59
Digital transformation for payers – Sagnik Battacharya, HealthEdge – Episode 59. Every healthcare organization and leader is thinking about how to provide the experiences that patients and consumers have come to expect of the healthcare system. However, the legacy technology platforms that many orgs have today–especially payers–will get in the way of that digital transformation. Sagnik Battacharya, EVP at HealthEdge, talks about how payers can accomplish true business transformation, both in terms of data capabilities and interoperability.
Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Kal Patel – BrightInsight
Shot of #DigitalHealth Therapy – Kal Patel – BrightInsight. In the Season 11 finale of #TheShot of #digitalhealth therapy, Jim Joyce and I had the pleasure of hosting Kal Patel, M.D., MBA, CEO & Founder of BrightInsight. In this episode we talked:. 🖥 10 vs. 110 slides in...
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network
EHH: Creating Light Out of the Darkest Moments with Chris Recinos, CEO and Founder at the Nurse Leaders Network. Let’s start conversations about mental health; we all need it, right?. In this episode of Everyone Hates Healthcare, host Michael Swartz chats with Chris Recinos, a talented nurse executive, entrepreneur,...
EP. 102 Julia Chang does not believe in limitations.
EP. 102 Julia Chang does not believe in limitations. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Julia Chang, health equity expert and Chief Health Equity Officer at Google. For Dr. Horn, her journey to being impactful in medicine began with her father’s care where she saw what it looked like to not be respected. Early on, having impact led her to academics with an intent to educate physicians on how to deliver culturally competent care. Dr. Horn noted seeing technology integrated into patients’ lives but NOT integrated into the health journey of a patient. Understanding the opportunity for change and impact, this galvanized her into the tech space.
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich
#169: Holistic Leadership: A Model in Post-Pandemic Recovery featuring Dr. Michael Bleich. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Michael Bleich about his Holistic Leadership Model and the alignment with Polarity IntelligenceTM. Michael is a Wisconsin native who has held clinical, consultative, service, academic, and association leadership...
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner
Improving door-to-needle time with the world’s first FDA 510(k) cleared, portable MRI scanner. Title: Interview with Khan M. Siddiqui, MD Chief Medical Officer & Chief Strategy Officer at Hyperfine. Our Guest:. Dr. Siddiqui is a serial entrepreneur, a radiologist and currently the Chief Medical and Chief Strategy Officer of...
LabOps: Changing Outcomes for Drug-Resistant Patients with Stacy Blain, Founder, and CSO at Concarlo Therapeutics
LabOps: Changing Outcomes for Drug-Resistant Patients with Stacy Blain, Founder, and CSO at Concarlo Therapeutics. In your lifetime, chances are someone you know will be affected by cancer. In this episode, Stacy Blain, founder, and CSO of Concarlo Therapeutics talks about how she and a team of scientists are changing...
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed)
Cancer Series Ep. 3: AI, Precision Oncology and Understanding Cancer (Pangea Biomed) This is the 3rd episode in the Cancer Series. In this episode, you’ll hear a bit about precision medicine in oncology, drug repurposing and the increasing challenges precision medicine poses for clinical trials. I spoke with Tuvik Beker, CEO of Pangea Biomed, an Israeli-based company tackling oncology drug development and treatment recommendation by not only looking at the single mutations in tumor cells, which the Pharmaceutical industry has already found targeted therapies for. Cancer treatments are evolving very rapidly, but precision and targeted therapies are still only effective in roughly 10% of cancer patients. Pangea Biomed tries to understand broader gene activation patterns inside tumor cells and recommends a therapy that would help exploit cancer cells’ defense mechanisms. As explained in simplified terms by Tuvik Beker.
