ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Drops Season One Finale Trailer: Here Comes Sauron – NY Comic-Con

Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power blasted off its PR tour at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s winding it down at New York Comic-Con with the streamer dropping a season one finale trailer, that episode dropping on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 am EDT. A majority of the trailer has footage from the first seven episodes. Coming away from an episode 7, “The Eye”, which finds the Queen-Regent Míriel blinded, and the Southlands getting erased off the map and renamed Mordor as the orcs settle into their new homeland. Also in Ep. 7, King Durin III...
TV & VIDEOS
Albany Herald

Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere

Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘Good Omens’ at NYCC: Everything We Learned About Season 2 at the Panel

In the first season of Good Omens, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) helped save the world from the Apocalypse. So what does that mean for Season 2?. Executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman, director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, executive producer Rob Wilkins, Maggie Service (Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1, Maggie in Season 2), Nina Sosanya (Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1, Nina in Season 2), and Quelin Sepulveda (joining as Muriel in Season 2) were on hand at New York Comic Con to spill.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Kroll
Albany Herald

'Grey's Anatomy' returns with a new class for Season 19

"Grey's Anatomy" has started its 19th season, currently the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. At the end of Season 18, the Grey Sloan Memorial residency program was shut down. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, took over as interim chief of surgery.
TV SERIES
Albany Herald

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spin-off Series Announced Hosted by Terry Crews

NBC has announced a brand new spin-off of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Big Mouth#Guest Star#Hormone
Albany Herald

'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel

"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
MOVIES
Variety

Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
MUSIC
WWD

Florence Pugh Takes a Sartorial Spin in Feathered Valentino Couture Dress for ‘The Wonder’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Florence Pugh had a playful moment on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday when she twirled to demonstrate the delicate construction of her feather-trimmed Valentino couture dress. The actress, who attended the premiere of “The Wonder,” coordinated the coral fall 2022 couture collection gown with a pair of the brand’s lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She accessorized with a Maria Tasha diamond necklace, David Morris yellow and white diamond chandelier earrings, carousel collection bracelets and a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Albany Herald

'Amsterdam' offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook

"Amsterdam" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that's too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy