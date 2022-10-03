Read full article on original website
‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Drops Season One Finale Trailer: Here Comes Sauron – NY Comic-Con
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power blasted off its PR tour at San Diego Comic-Con and it’s winding it down at New York Comic-Con with the streamer dropping a season one finale trailer, that episode dropping on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 am EDT. A majority of the trailer has footage from the first seven episodes. Coming away from an episode 7, “The Eye”, which finds the Queen-Regent Míriel blinded, and the Southlands getting erased off the map and renamed Mordor as the orcs settle into their new homeland. Also in Ep. 7, King Durin III...
Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere
Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”
‘Good Omens’ at NYCC: Everything We Learned About Season 2 at the Panel
In the first season of Good Omens, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) helped save the world from the Apocalypse. So what does that mean for Season 2?. Executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman, director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, executive producer Rob Wilkins, Maggie Service (Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1, Maggie in Season 2), Nina Sosanya (Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1, Nina in Season 2), and Quelin Sepulveda (joining as Muriel in Season 2) were on hand at New York Comic Con to spill.
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
'Grey's Anatomy' returns with a new class for Season 19
"Grey's Anatomy" has started its 19th season, currently the longest-running primetime medical drama on television. At the end of Season 18, the Grey Sloan Memorial residency program was shut down. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, took over as interim chief of surgery.
'The Midnight Club' features terminal teens in another 'Stranger Things' wannabe
The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Spin-off Series Announced Hosted by Terry Crews
NBC has announced a brand new spin-off of its global competition series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, with Terry Crews tapped to host and executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel set to judge. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, set to begin production in October 2022, will serve as “a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America’s Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world.”
'Luckiest Girl Alive' stars Mila Kunis in a messy adaptation of Jessica Knoll's novel
"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.
Fiona Apple Drops New Song, ‘Where the Shadows Lie,’ From ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Fiona Apple has dropped a new song as part of the season finale of Amazon Studios’ series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” With vocals by Apple and music by Bear McCreary, the song is titled “Where the Shadows Lie” and is from a J.R.R. Tolkien poem that appeared in the original books — the song appears only on Amazon Music but a link and excerpt is below. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination to compose such a song for ‘The Rings of Power,’” said McCreary. “Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic...
‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Teases Easter Eggs Fans Should Look Out For
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1.]. The Midnight Club has arrived, and while the show may be based on stories by Christopher Pike, there are plenty of sweet hidden treats specifically for fans of Mike Flanagan‘s other projects to uncover.
Florence Pugh Takes a Sartorial Spin in Feathered Valentino Couture Dress for ‘The Wonder’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival
Florence Pugh had a playful moment on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on Friday when she twirled to demonstrate the delicate construction of her feather-trimmed Valentino couture dress. The actress, who attended the premiere of “The Wonder,” coordinated the coral fall 2022 couture collection gown with a pair of the brand’s lace-up sandals from the resort 2023 collection. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style Evolution'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style She accessorized with a Maria Tasha diamond necklace, David Morris yellow and white diamond chandelier earrings, carousel collection bracelets and a...
12 New Details The Try Guys JUST Revealed About The Removal Of Ned Fulmer, Including Why They Won't Have A New Fourth Member
"I'm going to be frank. That era of the Try Guys is over. It's not coming back. The four of us are not making videos together. Something new is coming," Zach said.
'Amsterdam' offers plenty of star power but uses a flawed satirical playbook
"Amsterdam" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of ambition, and the star-studded cast merely adds to that sense of grandeur. Yet writer-director David O. Russell has assembled them in the service of a disjointed story and a movie that's too precious for its own good, wrapping his mix of fact and fantasy in a fable that, with its warnings about fascism, simultaneously seeks to feel urgent in the here and now.
Hey Mouthbreathers, We've Got the 45 Best 'Stranger Things' Quotes by Character—Everyone From Eleven to Eddie!
From Hawkins, Indiana to the coast of California, we've seen Eleven and the Stranger Things gang fight some pretty epic battles against the forces of evil. And while they show off so much strength and resilience, they have also provided some epic and memorable Stranger Things quotes. The Stranger Things...
