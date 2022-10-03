ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeo Alexander: 5 Things About ‘BIP’ Contestant Who Was In A Love Triangle

By Alyssa Norwin
 4 days ago
Image Credit: ABC

Even though Romeo Alexander decided to pursue Jill Chin over Kira Mengistu during the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, it looks like he’s still going to be at the center of some drama. Previews for the upcoming Oct. 3 episode show Romeo in tears. Bartender Wells Adams also reveals that Romeo is continuing to try and pursue multiple women. As we wait to see how the drama plays out, learn more about Romeo below:

1. Did Romeo Really Go To Harvard?

Romeo is a graduate of Harvard University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. He also has a PhD from New York University in Atmospheric Science and Mathematics.

2. What Does Romeo Do?

Romeo Alexander on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’. (ABC)

Romeo works as a Data Scientist for Ramp in New York City. He started at the company in Feb. 2021 and was eventually promoted to a Senior level position. Ramp is a finance automation platform designed to save users time and money. Before that, he worked as a Quantitative Developer at SESCO Enterprises from June 2020 until Feb. 2021.

3. What Happened To Romeo On ‘The Bachelorette’?

Romeo was a contestant on season 18 of The Bachelorette with Michelle Young. Unfortunately, he did not last very long on the show and never received a one-on-one date. Romeo was eliminated during week four.

4. Romeo Loves To Travel

Romeo has a passion for traveling. One summer, he spent time in Ghana where he took a history course in the transatlantic slave trade. He also did an internship in Tokyo and can speak Japanese. Romeo also proved he can speak French by introducing himself to Michelle in French on The Bachelorette.

5. Romeo Is Passionate About Climate Change

Romeo decided to attend NYU’s doctorate program because of its mission to fight climate change. “My dissertation was on utilizing machine learning techniques to extract predictions from climate data sets, satellite observed data sets and precipitation data,” he revealed.

Comments / 0

