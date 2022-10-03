ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FOX Sports Films Celebrates Baseball Great David Ortiz with Exclusive All-Access Documentary Premiering Friday, October 14 on FS1

FOX Sports
 2 days ago
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion

It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
LOS ANGELES, CA
David Ortiz
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday

As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

This Braves player benefited the most from Mets sweep

Dansby Swanson had an all-time series vs. the New York Mets, so pay the man, Atlanta Braves. After what Dansby Swanson did to the New York Mets at the plate in the Atlanta Braves‘ biggest series of the season so far, Liberty Media has to come to terms with paying its star shortstop out the wazoo in his MLB free agency.
QUEENS, NY
#Fox Sports#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Fs1#Documentary#Fox Mlb Analyst#Big Papi
Boston

Alex Speier offers heartfelt tribute to Dennis Eckersley on NESN broadcast

"Baseball inhabits your soul, it becomes a part of who you are. And I feel like you shared that with all of us." As Dennis Eckersley prepares to retire from the NESN broadcast booth following the season, plenty of fans and members of the media have teed up touching tributes for a man who has been an integral part of the Red Sox experience for years.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Lease

Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on History

Ticket prices have spiked as the Texas Rangers take on Aaron Judge has he looks to break the AL home run record.Shibab Chowdhury/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers are winding down their sixth straight losing season. However, there are interest drawing fans to the team's final series of the season against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. Fox 4 reports that Judge has recorded 61 home runs this season, tying the American League record, and Texas fans are willing to show up for the opportunity to witness history.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
MLB
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set

The 2022 MLB postseason field is set in stone. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's how the...
MLB
FOX Sports

FOX Deportes and Blockchain Creative Labs Launch First NFT Collection as Part of Network’s 25th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES — FOX Deportes, the first and longest-running Spanish-language sports channel in the U.S., is launching its first-ever NFT collection as part of its 25th anniversary and National Hispanic Heritage month celebration. The collection includes three NFTs designed by Los Angeles-based visual artist and Mexico City native Jiovanny Lopez Alvarez.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62, setting AL record | THE CARTON SHOW

Aaron Judge has officially set the AL record after hitting his 62nd home-run ball in the New York Yankees game against the Texan Rangers. Judge joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris as the only AL players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season. Craig Carton and Cody Decker celebrate this achievement, and talk what they see for Judge in the future.
BRONX, NY

