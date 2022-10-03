FOX Sports Films Celebrates Baseball Great David Ortiz with Exclusive All-Access Documentary Premiering Friday, October 14 on FS1

Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Roger Maris Jr.’s suggestion
It’s funny how a prominent Major League Baseball player’s chase towards history can end up becoming so annoying, so quickly. That’s definitely the case for Aaron Judge in his quest to pass Roger Maris and break the American League single-season home run record. ESPN has been cutting...
Minnesota Twins prospect breaks unique record set by Red Sox World Series champion
When pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson made his debut with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend, he inadvertently broke a unique Major League Baseball record. With 15 letters between the two words that make up his surname, the 22-year-old now has the longest last name on the back of a jersey in league history.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
3 Replacements For Tony La Russa as White Sox Manager
A look at three potential replacements for Tony La Russa as Chicago White Sox manager.
MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Decision Monday
As Tony La Russa steps down from his post as White Sox manager, the soon-to-be 78-year-old Hall of Famer released on official statement on his health and his reason for choosing to walk away. La Russa cited having a pacemaker installed in his heart back in February, which later revealed...
This Braves player benefited the most from Mets sweep
Dansby Swanson had an all-time series vs. the New York Mets, so pay the man, Atlanta Braves. After what Dansby Swanson did to the New York Mets at the plate in the Atlanta Braves‘ biggest series of the season so far, Liberty Media has to come to terms with paying its star shortstop out the wazoo in his MLB free agency.
MLB Power Rankings Based on World Series Odds (Braves Surging, Who Grabs Final Spot in NL Wild Card?)
We have just three days left in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, and some major shifting has gone on with World Series odds now that the Atlanta Braves have taken over the NL East lead. The defending champs have positioned themselves well for a playoff run, but can...
Alex Speier offers heartfelt tribute to Dennis Eckersley on NESN broadcast
"Baseball inhabits your soul, it becomes a part of who you are. And I feel like you shared that with all of us." As Dennis Eckersley prepares to retire from the NESN broadcast booth following the season, plenty of fans and members of the media have teed up touching tributes for a man who has been an integral part of the Red Sox experience for years.
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on History
Ticket prices have spiked as the Texas Rangers take on Aaron Judge has he looks to break the AL home run record.Shibab Chowdhury/Unsplash. The Texas Rangers are winding down their sixth straight losing season. However, there are interest drawing fans to the team's final series of the season against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge. Fox 4 reports that Judge has recorded 61 home runs this season, tying the American League record, and Texas fans are willing to show up for the opportunity to witness history.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Braves' John Smoltz on all things playoffs, Brewers' disappointing season & MORE | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk the new playoff system, which Wild Card series he is most excited about, and his record for most stolen bases by a pitcher in the postseason. Ben dives into Albert Pujols accomplishments, passing Babe Ruth for 2nd on RBI list, and the Phillies clinch a postseason berth!
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA・
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot
The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Playoff bracket set
The 2022 MLB postseason field is set in stone. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's how the...
FOX Deportes and Blockchain Creative Labs Launch First NFT Collection as Part of Network’s 25th Anniversary
LOS ANGELES — FOX Deportes, the first and longest-running Spanish-language sports channel in the U.S., is launching its first-ever NFT collection as part of its 25th anniversary and National Hispanic Heritage month celebration. The collection includes three NFTs designed by Los Angeles-based visual artist and Mexico City native Jiovanny Lopez Alvarez.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits home run No. 62, setting AL record | THE CARTON SHOW
Aaron Judge has officially set the AL record after hitting his 62nd home-run ball in the New York Yankees game against the Texan Rangers. Judge joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris as the only AL players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season. Craig Carton and Cody Decker celebrate this achievement, and talk what they see for Judge in the future.
