Guest
2d ago
Criminals need to be removed from the streets not put back on them. Lightfoot, Foxx, Pritzker and cook county judges need to go! Doing nothing to stop crime!
juan camaney
2d ago
times are rough out here and it's only going to get worse, just like the working class we have to work more to be able to keep up with the prices, felons need to rob more because it's not enough to stay afloat
my tide
2d ago
victmins of racism they commit the crimes and we pay for it and why you have to watch them like a hawk
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Double murder suspect was free on bond at the time of the killings
A man free on bond in an attempted murder case shot and killed two men during a “video shoot party” last month in North Lawndale, prosecutors said Wednesday.
cwbchicago.com
Cops issue warning after 3 robberies are reported on the same Gold Coast block
Chicago police say there have been three similar robberies on a single Gold Coast block over the past three weeks, and detectives think they’re all related. The crimes have been happening on Elm Street just west of State Street during the overnight hours. Police said one or two men...
Person of interest sought in violent Near West Side carjacking caught on camera
CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a broad daylight carjacking caught on surveillance video. According to police, the incident occurred Sept. 3 in the 1100 block of W. Van Buren Street and showed a male enter the driver side of the victim’s SUV as they picked up an item from an Amazon hub locker at an area gas station.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man wanted on warrant found hiding in bushes after shooting child: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is being held without bail for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Kentrell Gayden, 22, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church Sunday...
Armed man shot by officers inside West Side CPD station, police say
CHICAGO — For the second time in a week, a Chicago police officer shot an armed man inside a West Side police facility, Supt. David Brown said Wednesday. Shortly before 1 p.m., a man walked into the lobby of the CPD’s Ogden District station, 3315 W. Ogden, and began “mumbling and ranting,” Brown said during a […]
fox32chicago.com
2 suspects robbing taxi drivers on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing several taxi drivers on the West Side last month. In each incident, the offenders entered a taxi in the 300 to 400 block of East Ohio Street, and directed the driver to another location. Once at, or near,...
cwbchicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglar in Chinatown
Prosecutors say a concealed carry holder shot a burglar who charged at him when he returned to his home in Chinatown on Monday evening. Now, the burglar is hospitalized and charged with a felony. Chicago police responded to the victim’s home in the 300 block of West 24th Place around...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man gets 3 years for attacking 70-year-old woman at North Side bus stop
A Rogers Park man who allegedly attacked a 70-year-old woman without provocation as she waited for a bus has been sentenced to three years in prison. Michael Colander, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery of a senior citizen in July before Judge Ursula Walowski, according to court records.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows carjacker attacking woman at West Loop gas station
Chicago police detectives have released surveillance video of a carjacking in the West Loop last month in which a woman was dragged as the hijacker sped away with her car. You may remember the story because the victim, Liliana Palacios, sent out an appeal days later for help finding her 6-month-old Shih Tzu, Bella, who was in the SUV at the time of the hijacking.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who allegedly gunned down another arrested in suburbs
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a man earlier this year on the North Side. Isaias Salas, 20, is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Julbert Hernandez on May 3, 2022, in the 7400 block of North Wolcott Road in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Chicago police shooting: Man with gun shot inside 10th District police station, Supt. Brown says
The man entered the lobby and began shouting anti-police sentiments, then pointed a gun at the officers working the front desk, CPD Supt. David Brown said.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed by police in Old Town shot at cops first, COPA says
The man fatally shot by police during a street stop in Old Town over the weekend fired a gun toward officers before they returned fire and killed him, Chicago’s police oversight agency said in a press release Tuesday. The exchange of gunfire came after one of the officers deployed his Taser twice, but the device’s prongs “did not appear to make contact” with the subject, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop gets probation for off-duty shooting
A Chicago police officer who shot a man on the North Side while off-duty in December 2020 has been sentenced to probation. Officer Kevin Bunge, who was a “use of force” policy instructor at the Chicago police academy at the time of the shooting, remains on no-pay status at CPD, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
Police pursuit of stolen vehicle ends with crash in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle early Monday morning ended in a crash in Gary, Indiana. Around 12:54 a.m., Indiana State Troopers attempted to pull over a white Kia after it failed to stop at a stop sign at 23rd Avenue, according to Indiana State Police.
Seven people in custody after standoff in Wood Dale
WOOD DALE, Ill. (CBS) -- Seven people are in custody following a standoff in Wood Dale Tuesday night. A heavy police presence was at the scene after shots were fired by multiple people, according to Wood Dale police. Police said they were on the scene on Ash Street between Irving Park Road and Commercial Street and were being assisted by MERIT Metro SWAT.As reported by CBS 2's Asal Rezaei, it took several hours to get the area secure and the suspects into custody. Neighbors say there was a celebration in the street following a possible funeral precession when someone began firing shots into the air before running into the home. The owner of the home tells us he rents to the people involved and says there haven't been any past incidents.No injuries had been confirmed as of Wednesday.Police say there is no threat to the public. No further information was immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man wanted in Midlothian shooting that left two people injured
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - A Dixmoor man is wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Midlothian over the weekend. At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Midlothian police officers were dispatched to the 14600 block of Karlov Avenue for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, who...
cwbchicago.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges against aunt who allegedly tossed her nephew off of Navy Pier
Prosecutors on Tuesday upgraded the charges against a Chicago woman who allegedly threw her 3-year-old nephew off of Navy Pier, causing him to drown. Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder on September 21, but the boy, Josiah Brown, subsequently died from his injuries, prompting authorities to change the charge to first-degree murder.
nypressnews.com
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
