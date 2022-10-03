ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 20

Les Porter
3d ago

All Social Media should have section 230 protections removed! The moment they take it on themselves to censor some data and not other, they become liable for their agenda!

Reply(4)
12
BranchingOut Nurseries
3d ago

it's either a platform and not liable but must remove anything illegal, and only that which is not legal; or its a publisher with full editorial control over content and liable for any and all posted on its site.

Reply(2)
5
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

I doubt they’ll do the right thing. They’ll say terrorism recruiting and radicalizing is “free speech” If you haven’t figured it out yet, they want total chaos so they can cause division and allow republicans to rob us of our freedom and liberty.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
creators.com

Good News for Democrats, Bad News for the Rule of Law: Supreme Court Politics

The Supreme Court, it turns out, is even less popular than the inflation-battered Joe Biden. By a 60-40 margin according to the latest Marquette University Law School poll, Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court. While the Court isn't responsible for interest rates, it is responsible for overruling a decision that was supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and especially American women, which is the reason for the dive in approval ratings. That's good news for the Democratic Party, but not so good for the rule of law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Gavin Newsom
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Appeals Courts#Big Tech#Court Case#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google

Comments / 0

Community Policy