ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 things your dog should NEVER eat

We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What's great for our bodies isn't always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following is a...
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
96.9 WOUR

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Dog Nutrition Food#Junk Food#Pet Owner#Cliff Pet
marthastewart.com

7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians

From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dog Mom's Solution to Helping Puppy Sleep in the Crate Is Way Too Sweet

One of the first steps of training your puppy involves the dreadful crate. Some dogs have no problem sleeping in there, while others need time to get used to it. And on the rare occasion where it seems impossible for your puppy to get comfortable in the crate, try this trick from TikTok user @pamandpretzel.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Recipe: Homemade Kibble for Dogs

Most homemade dog food recipes you can find online or in books will make a moist recipe. If you would prefer to feed a dry dog food, this homemade kibble for dogs is a great recipe to start with. It's easy to make and healthy for most adult dogs. Just be sure to touch base with your veterinarian before making a change to your pup's diet.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
GreenMatters

Will Dogs Eat Their Owners if They Die at Home? Fluffy's Getting Hungry

Let's say you live all alone, with the exception of your spunky pup. And whether you're residing in the wilderness — or in a bustling city — you're still on your own. Given this, have you ever thought about how long it would take for someone to find you in the wake of your sudden death? We know, it's bleak, but Halloween is on its way! And just for the sake of conversation, let's say you kick the bucket. If your dog were to be alone for days on end, would your dog eat you?
PETS
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
PETS
petpress.net

How Often Should I Bathe My Dog? The Guide to Dog Bathing

How often should you bathe your dog? The answer to this question may surprise you. It is not as often as you might think!. In this blog post, we will discuss the best ways to bathe your dog and how often you should do it. We will also provide some...
PETS
akc.org

Training Your Dog For An Emergency: Does Your Dog Know These Skills?

As natural disasters become more common, it’s important to plan ahead in case you and your dog need to someday evacuate your home. One aspect of being prepared for a possible evacuation in the event of a natural disaster involves having things physically ready like making sure your dog is microchipped, preparing “go bags” for your dogs that include proof of vaccinations, dog food, treats, toys, collar/harness and leash, updated ID tags on your dog’s collar, and any medication that your dog needs.
PETS
NOLA.com

Separation anxiety can make pets destructive. Here are some ways to ease your dog's stress -- and yours

My dog, Stewie, suffers from a mild case of separation anxiety. I say mild because he is not destructive when I leave him home alone, but as he has gotten older — Stewie will be 15 this month — he has started to have some accidents when we are away. He now wears a belly band when we are not home, and this works great. So while his behavior overall doesn’t warrant cause for concern, this is not the case for all pet owners with dogs that suffer from separation anxiety.
PETS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make

It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
PETS
petguide.com

Adopt-a-Dog Event at the Rivian Hub

You are welcome to bring any four-legged friends as they will have Rivian branded bandanas and dog treats available for those who stop by as well as live demonstrations of the newly released Pet Comfort Mode. More on Pet Comfort Mode here. Here’s the link to the event listing.
PETS
petpress.net

What is The Best Dog Food? Top 10 Best Dog Foods For You Dogs

What is the best dog food? These are questions that many pet owners ask, and rightly so!. Dogs are part of the family, and we want to make sure that they are getting the best possible nutrition. In this blog post, we will discuss the top 10 best dog foods...
PETS
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Roll in the Grass?

At first glance, the odd things our dogs do make no sense at all. But more often than not, there's a reason behind them. Eating rocks, for instance, can be because your dog is lacking key minerals ... or because he's bored. Burying bones and other items might harken back to instinctual "caching" behavior by saving something to gnaw on for later.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy