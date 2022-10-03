New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a very unusual way, but he thinks he knows what might have happened. Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and curiously he seemed to do so while slowing to a jog at the end of a play. That prompted many to blame the artificial playing surface at MetLife Stadium for the injury.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO