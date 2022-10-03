ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Von Miller says WR Odell Beckham Jr. could see himself with Bills

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been making stops around the NFL as he continues to rehab a torn left ACL, and his former Rams teammate Von Miller indicated Wednesday that the Bills could be a realistic option once he's ready. Miller told reporters that he's sure Beckham could...
NFL
Daily Mail

'You're always hoping there's a time when you can figure things out and play together': Aaron Rodgers reveals his desire to see Odell Beckham Jr. join the Packers - as free agent Super Bowl champion weighs up his options

Aaron Rodgers could do with another receiver threat in Green Bay following the offseason trade which saw Davante Adams leave Titletown for Sin City. There is a highly talented, proven wideout still on the market in Odell Beckham Jr. who would be a great fit, and Rodgers just happens to be friends with.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants WR Sterling Shepard believes he partially tore his ACL on earlier play

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a very unusual way, but he thinks he knows what might have happened. Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and curiously he seemed to do so while slowing to a jog at the end of a play. That prompted many to blame the artificial playing surface at MetLife Stadium for the injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Von Miller actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?

Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.
NFL

