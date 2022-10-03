Read full article on original website
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Von Miller says WR Odell Beckham Jr. could see himself with Bills
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been making stops around the NFL as he continues to rehab a torn left ACL, and his former Rams teammate Von Miller indicated Wednesday that the Bills could be a realistic option once he's ready. Miller told reporters that he's sure Beckham could...
'You're always hoping there's a time when you can figure things out and play together': Aaron Rodgers reveals his desire to see Odell Beckham Jr. join the Packers - as free agent Super Bowl champion weighs up his options
Aaron Rodgers could do with another receiver threat in Green Bay following the offseason trade which saw Davante Adams leave Titletown for Sin City. There is a highly talented, proven wideout still on the market in Odell Beckham Jr. who would be a great fit, and Rodgers just happens to be friends with.
Yardbarker
Giants WR Sterling Shepard believes he partially tore his ACL on earlier play
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending ACL tear in a very unusual way, but he thinks he knows what might have happened. Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, and curiously he seemed to do so while slowing to a jog at the end of a play. That prompted many to blame the artificial playing surface at MetLife Stadium for the injury.
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Best of Both Worlds,' Boasts Micah Parsons - Lockdown & Playmaker
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is hitting new heights in Year 3, showing true elite status at the position.
Yardbarker
Von Miller actively recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to join Bills?
Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future. Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.
