Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Jaguars, Titans
A league source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson that ideally the Colts would be able to sit RB Jonathan Taylor for Thursday night’s game against the Broncos and let him rest his ankle injury. But there’s enough pressure on everyone in Indianapolis to where they really need to rely on Taylor.
Bears-Vikings: 3 matchups to watch in Week 5
If the Bears are going to have any chance to upset the Vikings on the road Sunday afternoon, they’ll have to rely heavily on their strong running game.
Jon Feliciano hopes Cole Beasley unretires, joins Giants
In February, a Buccaneers offensive player retired to spend more time with his family before coming back. Giants center Jon Feliciano hopes there will be another one. Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Feliciano said Wednesday that he hopes receiver Cole Beasley will change him mind, and play for the Giants. Beasley surprisingly retired from the Tampa Bay practice squad on Wednesday.
Reddick proving he’s more than a speed rusher
It would be easy to look at Haason Reddick and think of him as just a speed rusher. Offensive linemen fall into that trap too. Because despite his unquestioned speed around the edge, Reddick is surprisingly powerful as plenty of his opponents learn the hard way. “I think it shocks...
Former NFL QB: Packers Offense Will Be Better Than It Was With Adams
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky loves the direction of the Green Bay Packers’ offense. Some numbers support his contention.
Ex-Patriots Receiver Visits Lions Ahead Of Matchup Vs. New England
With four wide receivers for the Lions winding up on Wednesday’s injury report and not participating in practice, Detroit is in need of some healthy bodies at the position. And the Lions just might look to a former Patriots wideout to fill the void with a Week 5 matchup against New England coming up on Sunday.
15 Players Appear on Cardinals First Week 5 Injury Report
For a fifth consecutive time, the Arizona Cardinals open a game week with double digit players on their Wednesday injury report. Only two of those players (Kelvin Beachum, Zach Ertz) did not participate due to rest. Other players who were not present at practice: Marquise Brown, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson,...
