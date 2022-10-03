Lil Nas X stars in Coach’s new Courage to Be Real campaign, which includes a short film and official images captured by Petra Collins. “My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I’ve overcome so far,” X said of his new Coach campaign. “It’s about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences, and new versions of myself, and it’s rooted in authenticity and self-expression—two things I really care about. It was really fun collaborating with Stuart and Petra to bring this to life.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO