musictimes.com
Lil Nas X 'Accidentally' Fell In Love With A Protester At His Concert After Offering Them Pizza: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'
In one of his stops for the Long Live Montero Tour, Lil Nas X encountered a group of protesters outside the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. They were wearing Christian-themed shirts and holding up signs. A fan took a video of the protesters and tweeted it, "Christians are reportedly protesting...
Lil Nas X Pauses Concert Due To Pooping: 'This Is Not A Part Of The Show'
The rapper was hilariously candid with fans.
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s ‘Single’ After Blueface Caught In Bed With Another Woman
Chrisean Rock has declared herself single after Blueface was caught in bed with another woman. The duo’s tumultuous relationship has made numerous headlines these past few months, but Rock took to Twitter to tell her followers that it’s all over now because of the “Thotiana” rapper’s infidelity.
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Accused Of Trying To Get Radio Host Removed From Interview: “You Ain’t Gonna B. Simone Me”
Chicago’s WCGI host Kendra G claims DaniLeigh tried to have her removed from an interview. DaniLeigh’s alleged attempt at removing a radio host from an interview backfired on her after the segment was nixed entirely. Chicago’s 107.5 WCGI host Kendra G aired out DaniLeigh for trying to have...
Too Soon?: YG Drops Visuals For ‘How To Rob A Rapper’
With the release of his latest album, I GOT ISSUES this past Friday (Sept. 29), YG is looking to get some buzz going but already he’s getting blowback from the Hip-Hop community as they feel he might’ve gone about it the wrong way. For his visuals to the Mozzy and D3szn featured cut, “How To […] The post Too Soon?: YG Drops Visuals For ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank’s pregnancy at age 48: ‘Go f–k yourself’
Emmy Rossum clapped back at a hater who doubted pregnant Hilary Swank will “live to see” her children’s weddings. When the 48-year-old debuted her baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday, the troll took to the comments section to ask, “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?” The social media user continued, “Gonna be in your 70’s [sic] when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.” Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star Rossum, 36, replied with the letters “Gfy,” which stand for “go f–k yourself.” The Oscar winner cradled her budding belly in a floral dress in the post, which came shortly after she...
Complex
Lil Nas X Stars in Coach’s New ‘Courage to Be Real’ Campaign
Lil Nas X stars in Coach’s new Courage to Be Real campaign, which includes a short film and official images captured by Petra Collins. “My whole career has been about breaking down doors, and this campaign represents everything I’ve overcome so far,” X said of his new Coach campaign. “It’s about walking into new chapters of life, new experiences, and new versions of myself, and it’s rooted in authenticity and self-expression—two things I really care about. It was really fun collaborating with Stuart and Petra to bring this to life.”
hiphop-n-more.com
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
What Is Your Favorite Moment Of Blink-And-You'll-Miss-It Foreshadowing In A Movie?
Tell me the twist of the movie without telling me the twist of the movie.
Tory Lanez Gets Sued By Pregnant Woman In Alleged Hit & Run
Tory Lanez is finding himself in hot water once again. The Sorry 4 What rapper is being sued by Krisha and Jesse Grullon, who claim he hit their car on New Year’s Day 2021 in Miami and then fled the scene. At the time, Krisha was four months pregnant. More from VIBE.comIggy Azalea Sends Tory Lanez Lavish Cake Following 'Sorry 4 What' ReleaseTory Lanez Explains 'Sorry 4 What' Title And Drops Video For "Why Did I"DaBaby Reacts To Low First Week Sales Projections For 'Baby on Baby 2' According to documents from TMZ, the Grullons were stopped at the red light...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
AOL Corp
Rapper Coolio dead at 59
LOS ANGELES — Rapper Coolio, known for hits including "Fantastic Voyage" and "Gangsta’s Paradise," has died at the age of 59, his manager confirmed Wednesday evening. The news was first reported by TMZ. The entertainer, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., had a music career that...
