NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson wears Packers cheesehead to pay off bet: 'This is terrible'
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was disgusted at having to wear a Green Bay Packers cheesehead after losing a bet to Lauren Sesselmann, a Canadian soccer player.
Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss
The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Packers
The New York Giants (3-1) will visit the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Packers’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching
This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4
Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson
When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alvin Kamara reveals status for Saints’ Week 5 vs. Seahawks
Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib injury and had previously been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. But the superstar running back provided an extremely encouraging update on his status ahead of Week 5, per Luke Johnson. “Last week...
Announcers set for Bears vs. Vikings Week 5 game
The Chicago Bears (2-2) are back on the road to battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to avoid their first losing record of the 2022 season. The Bears’ Week 5 game will be televised on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline).
6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.
Where Do Chicago Bears Land in Week 5 NFL National Power Rankings?
Where do Bears land in Week 5 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The national NFL power rankings are back after the Bears endured a loss to the New York Giants in Week 4. The team is now 2-2 heading into a Week 5 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings open up as 7.5-point favorite in Week 5 vs Bears
The Minnesota Vikings opened up as a 7.5-point favorite against the NFC North division rival Chicago Bears per Tipico Sportsbook. This shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the Vikings are 3-1 on the season and have a lot more talent on the roster. So far this season, the Vikings...
Giants' Kenny Golladay has sprained MCL, will miss London game
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a knee injury. Head coach Brian Daboll indicated that he could miss some time and on Wednesday that was confirmed. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Golladay suffered a sprained MCL and will not...
Jerry Vainisi, general manager of the Chicago Bears' only Super Bowl-winning team, dead at 80
Jerry Vainisi, the Chicago Bears' general manager when they won their lone Super Bowl championship, has died, the team announced on Wednesday. The team said he died on Tuesday aged 80, in suburban Oak Park, Illinois. A Chicago native who attended Georgetown University and Chicago-Kent College of Law, Vainisi joined...
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game
The countdown is on to the Packers first ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.
atozsports.com
Bears passing attack trending in a good direction
The Chicago Bears have been struggling offensively, mostly due to the inactivity from the struggling passing game led by Justin Fields. Fields himself has struggled more often than not, but the true lack of receiving help hasn’t exactly given him confidence to let it rip either. Darnell Mooney —...
