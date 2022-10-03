ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
Bears Suffer Brutal Injury Loss Following Giants Loss

The Chicago Bears lost their top offensive line during yesterday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Guard Cody Whitehair left the game with a knee injury and is now set to miss "some time" according to Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "He has a knee injury. We're not sure...
3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson

When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
Announcers set for Bears vs. Vikings Week 5 game

The Chicago Bears (2-2) are back on the road to battle the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to avoid their first losing record of the 2022 season. The Bears’ Week 5 game will be televised on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline).
6 things to know heading into Bears-Vikings in Week 5

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1) this Sunday, where they’ll be looking to get back in the win column. Chicago is coming off a frustrating loss to the New York Giants (3-1), which continued to elevate concerns about the passing game and run defense. Meanwhile, Minnesota is coming off a narrow victory against the New Orleans Saints (1-3) over in London.
Bears passing attack trending in a good direction

The Chicago Bears have been struggling offensively, mostly due to the inactivity from the struggling passing game led by Justin Fields. Fields himself has struggled more often than not, but the true lack of receiving help hasn’t exactly given him confidence to let it rip either. Darnell Mooney —...
