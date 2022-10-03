Read full article on original website
What is homeowners’ insurance and what does it cover?
This State Farm® Simple Insights® article about homeowners’ insurance is provided by. /EINPresswire.com/ -- After investing in your home it's important to have it insured properly. What are all the policy coverages, forms, and exclusions?. Why homeowners’ insurance?. A home is the single biggest investment most...
Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners
Two leading insurance companies partner to make it easier and faster to insure small businesses online. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Thimble® to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of.
Hallmark Announces Sale of its Excess and Surplus Lines Operations to Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc.
DALLAS, Texas , Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Hallmark”; NASDAQ: HALL), a property and casualty insurance company, today announced the sale of its excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines operations to. Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core...
“Three-Dimensional Risk Maps” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220299326): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark ( Chicago, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Recently, many vehicles come equipped with global positioning system (GPS) devices that help drivers to navigate roads to various locations. Moreover, many drivers use other mobile devices (e.g., smart phones) that have GPS devices therein to help the drivers navigate roads. These GPS devices may provide location information and use maps for navigation purposes. As GPS devices have become more prevalent, the different uses for their location information have come to light. In some instances, the danger level of different routes is determined by combining location information and accident history information. Although some entities may find the danger level of certain routes useful and interesting, such information alone might not significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring. Therefore, there remains a desire for methods and systems that may help drivers avoid accidents. Moreover, in the event of an accident, there is a desire for methods and systems that utilize information regarding the environment in which the accident occurred to help other drivers avoid a similar accident.
More businesses should add health care coverage
Daily Herald, The (Everett, WA) We are in odd times when it comes to the job market. We are simultaneously living through rapid inflation as there is a labor shortage. Because of these inconsistent and confusing times, now more than ever, jobs cannot just be measured by their gross pay, but by the other benefits they offer.
Oakbridge Insurance Named 2023 Best Practices Agency
ATLANTA , Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, has once again been named a 2023 Best Practices Agency by. Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America. and Reagan Consulting. First...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Constitution Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Constitution’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as very strong, as well...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Mid-Year Health Insurance Segment Profitability
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, released an analysis brief providing insights into mid-year profitability for commercial and government lines of health insurance business. MFA compared second quarter, year-over-year profitability for the Individual,. Employer-Group. , Medicare and managed Medicaid segments. Financial insights were gleaned from aggregated 2Q21 and 2Q22.
Patent Issued for Virtual carpooling (USPTO 11451595): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Kozlowski,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11451595 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A driver may experience long drives or long commutes from home to work and vice versa. For example, a driver may live in a suburb outside of a metropolitan area and may work in downtown or in the city. The driver may commute an hour and a half or longer to get to work every morning, as well as an hour and a half or longer to get back home every evening. A commute may also be exacerbated by varying road conditions, such as rush hour traffic or weather-related issues. For instance, a driver may have a longer commute if he or she leaves for work during rush hour when hundreds or thousands of other drivers are also leaving for work at the same time. With a large volume of drivers on the road, a driver’s commute may be even longer than a typical commute time due to greater chances of traffic, road blocks, or road closures due to potential car accidents.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (ALPS) (. Missoula, MT. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
Acathia Capital Completes Acquisition of Swedish Life Insurer Futur Pension
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- With the receipt of approvals from the. has completed the increase of its stake in Futur Pension Försäkrings AB, the most successful life insurer in. has been the joint lead investor, together with the Nordic private equity manager Polaris, in this investment, within a group of 5 institutional investors. As a result of the transaction, investment vehicles advised by Acathia have increased their joint stake in Futur Pension from 30% to almost 50%.
Patent Issued for Item inventory and item replacement (USPTO 11449945): Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
-- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company ( Boston, Massachusetts , United States ) has been issued patent number 11449945, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Bernstein, Daniel C. (. Boston, MA. , US), Capone, Christopher A. (. Stoneham, MA. , US), George, Matthew (. Boston,...
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Announcement
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. ) (collectively known as TRG), remain unchanged following the. , announcement of a reinsurance transaction between. TRL. and. Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC), a wholly owned subsidiary of. Guardian Life Insurance Company of...
Patent Issued for Tailored artificial intelligence (USPTO 11449726): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
-- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company ( Mayfield Village, Ohio , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11449726, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are McCormack, Geoffrey S. (. Shaker Heights, OH. , US), Panguluri, Rama Rao (. Aurora, OH. , US), Sesnowitz, Craig...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Great Lakes Services UK Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GLSL’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of.
Fla. mulls home insurer rating options
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Responding to public officials who have lashed out at the state's largest homeowners insurance ratings agency over its threats to downgrade more than a dozen property insurers, a bipartisan group of. Florida. lawmakers last month supported spending up to. $1.5 million. to research their options. Yet...
Medical Mutual Medicare Advantage PPO and HMO Plans Achieve CMS’ Highest Rating
Health insurer achieves 5 Stars for PPO for second consecutive year. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Medical Mutual’s Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization (PPO) and health maintenance organization (HMO) plans both achieved the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) top rating, 5 out of 5 Stars, for 2023. This is...
Data from China Europe International Business School Advance Knowledge in Crop Insurance (Does Finance Make Us Less Social?): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Fresh data on Agriculture - Crop Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Informal risk sharing within social networks and formal financial contracts both enable households to manage risk. We find that financial contracting reduces participation in social networks.”
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the...
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance.”. Financial support...
