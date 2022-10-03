Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Yardbarker
Dan Orlovsky: Packers offense will be 'better than it was last year with Davante Adams'
The Packers have been a hot topic of discussion after Week 4. They end the first quarter of the season at 3-1 and yet analysts do not really know what to think about them. Both the offense and defense have had their struggles, but have made big plays in big moments. The offense especially has struggled but one analyst isn’t panicking. Dan Orlovsky had a bold take on the Packers offense on ESPN’s "Get Up" Monday morning.
Citrus County Chronicle
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After making all five of his field goal attempts in a 28-25 win over the Saints, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph was named the NFC special teams player of the week. Joseph connected on field goals from 28, 36, 24, 46, and 47 yards out. The last one, with 24 seconds left, ended up being the game-winner. Joseph did miss one of his two extra point attempts, but he more than made up for it. It's the first player of the week award of his career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Marty Mornhinweg supports John Harbaugh's decision to go for it on 4th & goal
John Harbaugh’s decision to go for it on 4th & goal late in Sundays loss to the Bills has been debated all week. Marty Mornhinweg worked on Harbaugh’s staff for years and he joined Vinny & Haynie on Thursday
NFL・
Why Lions Coach Has Unique Perspective On Patriots’ Bailey Zappe
Weeks before Bailey Zappe became a New England Patriot, Dan Campbell got an up-close look at the rookie quarterback. Due to their status as one of the NFL’s worst teams last season, Campbell’s Detroit Lions staff coached the American squad at the 2022 Senior Bowl. He and his assistants spent a week in Mobile, Ala., working with Zappe, who at the time was a draft prospect out of Western Kentucky.
Comments / 0