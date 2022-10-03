Read full article on original website
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
ComicBook
American Horror Story Season 11: New York City Premiere Date & Key Art Revealed
American Horror Season 11 has revealed it's premiere date, which will be Wednesday, October 19th. The next installment of Ryan Murphy's anthology series will be American Horror Story: New York City, whose title alone has already sparked a bunch of jokes and memes on social media. FX will premiere the first two episodes of American Horror Story: New York City on October 19th, with the remaining eight episodes also being aired in a two-episode-per-week format thereafter. American Horror Story: New York City will also be streaming next day on Hulu.
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
tvinsider.com
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
Popculture
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
Wolf Pack Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer
The next generation of teen wolves is making tracks for Paramount+. Wolf Pack, a new series written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) will become available to Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 26 — the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie. The news was announced Friday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per the official logline. “Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn...
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
FIRST LOOK: Carlos Gomez Guest Stars in the Next 'FBI' Episode (EXCLUSIVE)
Between an exciting guest star and an even more exciting plot, FBI Season 5, Episode 4, titled “Victim,” is sure to be a doozy. Every season, the cases get even crazier, and as we saw in Episode 3, there’s no subject too touchy to explore. In the last episode, the team tackled a potential school shooting, and it actually got very close to home.
Collider
'Good Omens' Shows Season 2 Clip Exclusively at New York Comic Con
While David Tennant and Michael Sheen weren't present at the Good Omens Season 2 New York Comic Con panel this morning, they did appear in the con-exclusive clip that the cast shared with fans in the packed Empire Stage at the Javits Center. Though the clip won't be going up online anytime soon, Collider's Maggie Lovitt was in attendance to report back from the panel.
‘Amsterdam’ Star Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’
Matthias Schoenaerts will star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace,” Variety has learned. The series was picked up at HBO in July. Per the official logline, it “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Exact character details are being kept under wraps. Schoenaerts can currently be seen in the David O. Russell film “Amsterdam” in the role of Detective Lem Getweiler. Up next, he will be seen in the Canal+/Sky series “Django” and the feature “The Way of the Wind” from...
Hypebae
Netflix Releases the New Trailer for Season 6 of 'Big Mouth' and It's Dirtier Than Ever
Netflix has released the new trailer for Big Mouth, which has managed to somehow get weirder and hornier. The trailer starts out with drama between hormone monsters Connie and Maury, who are expecting their first child together. “Look at that fat f—k,” Connie tells Jessi about a pregnant Maury. “I should have crushed up a Plan B in his calzone when I had the chance.”
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Sets Official Trailer For Season 5
Paramount+ is gearing up for Season 5 of comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, today releasing the official trailer of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning hit. The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on the streamer Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and rolling out internationally on the service in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Schumer shares her real thoughts about our world in short scenes with some other funny people. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others. Season five...
Collider
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival this month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford to Headline Starz Psychological Thriller
Australian actress Katherine Langford will fill the title tole in The Venery of Samantha Bird, a psychological thriller that has received an eight-episode order at Starz. Created by Anna Moriarty, who will serve as an executive producer alongside both showrunner Salvatore Stabile (Waco) and Jessica Rhoades, “The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze,” Starz original programming chief Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.” The premise: While visiting family in New England,...
‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+: Trailer, Cast, Premiere Date and More
Apple TV+ and A24’s upcoming drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, follows a military engineer Lynsey as she returns to New Orleans after getting injured in Afghanistan. This isn’t the streamer’s first military-focused project, as it premiered the Russo Brothers and Tom Holland’s Cherry and the Zac Efron-led war comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever. But this one seems to shift focus from action and military propaganda, to instead, get extremely personal with its lead – which can, perhaps, be credited to the intimate direction by theater director Lila Neugebauer.
startattle.com
East New York (Season 1 Episode 2) trailer, release date
When two victims – a young man from the housing projects and a fast-rising hedge fund partner – are discovered in the community, Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood fights to bring the perpetrators to justice. Startattle.com – East New York | CBS. Network: CBS. Release date: October 9,...
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More
Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’: AMC+ Announces Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer For Alexandra Daddario Starrer
The witches will take flight in 2023. AMC+ today announced the start date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches that stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Jack Huston and Tongayi Chirisa. The series will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the first two episodes available that same night. Subsequent episodes will rollout weekly. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence...
Abbott Elementary season 2: next episode, trailer and everything we know about the sitcom
Abbott Elementary season 2 is on ABC. Here’s everything we know about the Emmy-winning sitcom and its sophomore season.
