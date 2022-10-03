Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO