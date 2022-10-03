Read full article on original website
Saban Reveals When Bryce Young’s Playing Status Will Be Determined
Alabama coach Nick Saban is still unsure if quarterback Bryce Young will start on Saturday vs. Texas A&M with his current shoulder injury. As of Thursday, Saban said Young’s status will most likely be determined based on how the pregame warmups go on Saturday. “Bryce has been practicing, and...
Kyle Pitts Ruled Out Sunday for Falcons-Buccaneers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the division rival Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Friday. Pitts did not practice all week for the Falcons, and is the latest offensive weapon to be ruled...
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
Bears OC Gives Interesting Take on Fields Amid League-Low Stats
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has led the team to a better record (2–2) than his rookie season last year, but the quarterback has struggled with his passing game. The second-year starter currently ranks last in the NFL for completions (34), attempts (67), passer rating (58.7) and interception percentage (6). In comparison, Fields’ opposing quarterback this weekend, Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, had 25 completions just last week.
NFL DFS Week 5 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
It’s time to set your DFS lineups for Sunday’s main slate!. In this article, I have suggested one player at each position for top-tier, mid-tier, and value price points. My hope is that these players will help you succeed in building a successful lineup in either a cash or GPP contest.
Tom Brady Confirms He Will Play, Gives Shoulder Update
Less than a day after a lingering right shoulder issue kept him off the practice field, Tom Brady addressed his playing status ahead of the Buccaneers’ Week 5 matchup with the Falcons. Brady entered the week with a number of questions surrounding his health after Tampa listed him as...
Kyle Pitts BREAKING Injury Update: Star TE is OUT for Falcons at Bucs
Kyle Pitts, a centerpiece of the Atlanta Falcons offense, is now being listed as "out'' for Sunday's showdown in Tampa. The injury bug is a problem here, as after placing running back Cordarrelle Patterson on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this week following his knee procedure, the team will be without tight end Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady Says There’s a Lot of ‘Bad Football’ Being Played Right Now
View the original article to see embedded media. The 2022 NFL season has gotten off to a rather balanced start. As it stands right now, there are 15 NFL teams going into Week 5 with a 2–2 record which could be a good thing—depending on your viewpoint. The...
Alvin Kamara ‘Feeling Great, Ready to Roll’ vs. Seahawks
Saints running back Alvin Kamara plans to play in the team’s game against the Seahawks on Sunday. Kamara, who did not play in the Saints’ game against the Vikings on Sunday, had been battling a rib injury that he suffered during the team’s season opener against the Falcons that also kept him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 2.
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson out With Broken Bone in Hand, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas A&M starting quarterback Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand, according to a report from ESPN’s Ian Fitzsimmons. Johnson suffered the injury in the 42–24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday, and will be out indefinitely.
SI:AM | One Thing to Watch in Each Wild-Card Series
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I didn’t watch a single second of Broncos-Colts and I feel like I dodged a bullet. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Previewing the first round of...
Will the No. 16 Cougars rise to the occasion in Las Vegas, or go bust against haughty Notre Dame?
BYU football: No. 16 Cougars have yet to play their best game in 2022; can they get it together against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Saturday?
