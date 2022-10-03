Read full article on original website
Colleagues, father, sons provide motorized wheelchair to ALS patien
Demetria Mills now has a way to get around because of the efforts of two teenagers and their father giving of their time and effort to help her. Matt Barber, an affiliate of One Senior Place in Viera, learned through his coworker “Nurse Lisa” Conway about Mills’ need for a motorized wheelchair.
Healing music for the heart and soul
Pianist Dwayne Crouse could not resist seeing a piano just sitting there and no one playing it. So he has volunteered to play it, bringing back regular live piano concerts to Parrish Medical Center’s atrium, which had been stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. The free concerts are 10 a.m....
Friends, family celebrate centenarian’s birthday
Those who know Clarence Bauer of Titusville would agree. He has lived an interesting life that began Aug. 27, 1920 in Buffalo, New York. And at 102, Bauer might still be seen driving his car around town. “I just had my driver’s license renewed,” he said, “but these days I only drive to the grocery store to do my shopping.” Bauer’s 102nd birthday was recently celebrated at two parties.
Melbourne woman encourages others as she copes with Afib
Melbourne resident Teresa Christopher has struggled with heart troubles for many years. From heart surgery as a teenager to atrial fibrillation in recent years. Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. It causes accelerated, sluggish or irregular heartbeat. When the heartbeat in the upper two chambers (atria) is irregular, blood flow to the lower two ventricles is disrupted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Independent filmmakers ready to showcase talents in Melbourne
The Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival (MIFF), will host its 24th annual film festival Oct. 13 to 15 at the Premiere Theaters/Oaks 10 in Melbourne. Many may not be aware that the MIFF is a true indie film event focusing on short films here in Brevard County. It all started with the founders, 3 Boys Productions, in 1998 with their short film “Under the Bridge.”
Viera tops Rockledge in Pink Game that’s about ‘more than volleyball’
It was one of those nights Viera High volleyball players, coach Sarah Wayne and the entire Viera community always look forward to. And like always, it didn’t disappoint. Playing in front of a crowd that packed one side of the gym, the Viera Hawks swept the Rockledge Raiders 3-0 Wednesday night in the 17th annual Pink Game which benefits breast cancer research.
