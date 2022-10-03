ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Issues Brief Statement On The Passing Of Sara Lee

UPDATE: WWE took to Twitter earlier this evening to issue a brief statement on 2015 WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee’s passing. As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Lee passed away on Thursday at the young age of 30. You can check out WWE’s official statement below:...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Charlotte Flair’s WWE Hiatus Due To “Personal Reasons”

Charlotte Flair is dealing with “personal reasons” that are keeping her from the ring, according to her husband Andrade El Idolo. Flair hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. Speaking to Mas Lucha, Andrade discussed his wife’s...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Sara Lee Passes Away At Age 30

Sara Lee, who won WWE Tough Enough back in 2015, has passed away at the age of 30. Earlier today, Lee’s mother Terri took to Facebook to announce that her daughter had passed away. Lee, whose legal name is Sara Ann Weston, won the 2015 edition of WWE Tough...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Liv Morgan, Big E, Tyler Breeze, Xavier Woods, & More

WWE Superstars Big E, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze will be taking part in an autograph signing tomorrow at the Nerd Clothing booth at the New York Comic-Con:. Speaking of Big E and Tyler Breeze, they were the featured guests on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump.” You can watch the show below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Discusses His Relationship With Roman Reigns, Talks Vince McMahon

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his relationship with Roman Reigns, his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “Oh great. Yeah, yeah, yeah,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Saraya (Paige) Medically Cleared To Compete By AEW’s Dr. Michael Sampson

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has reportedly been given the go-ahead to wrestle again. The former WWE Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 as WWE’s doctors didn’t clear her to perform in the ring as an active wrestler because of spinal stenosis. She would...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW

At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown Results: October 7, 2022

Here are the results for the episode of WWE SmackDown airing on October 7, 2022. Did you miss the previous episode? You can catch up with the results here: 9/30. Triple H says there will come a time when you think everything is finished, but that is the beginning. Welcome to the season premiere on FOX! Welcome to the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown! Here comes Roman Reigns & The Bloodline. Wade Barrett joins Michael Cole on commentary.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Betting Odds

BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for this Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. You can check out the latest odds below:. Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8) Bayley +120 (6/5) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner. Ronda Rousey -260 (5/13) Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5)
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Changes To Commentary Teams For NXT, Raw & SmackDown

WWE has officially announced changes to the commentary teams for all three brands – Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Kevin Patrick & Corey Graves will be the commentators for Raw while Cathy Kelley is back and will work as an interviewer and Byron Saxton. For SmackDown, the team is Michael Cole & Wade Barrett, while NXT’s team will be Vic Joseph & Booker T.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Sandman Reveals Why Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley In 2007

Back in 2007, Vince McMahon fired Bobby Lashley. If you believe The Sandman, the Almighty One was fired after he complained about his pay. During a recent appearance on a “Captain’s Corner” virtual signing, the ECW legend claimed Lashley was fired after speaking up about his pay for his WrestleMania 23 Hair vs. Hair match. He said,
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tasha Steelz On Split With Kiera Hogan, Why Hogan Jumped To AEW, More

Tasha Steelz was recently interviewed by Cultaholic Wrestling to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including the Fire N’ Flava split, Kiera Hogan going to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Fire N’ Flava split:. “Kiera and I, we talked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sam Adonis, Brother Of Corey Graves Signs With MLW

Sam Adonis, the brother of WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves, has become the newest member of the MLW roster. Fightful Select was the first to report that Adonis had signed, adding that “new and familiar faces” are also expected to be appearing for the company. Adonis, five years...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Confirmed – Corey Graves’ Younger Brother Set To Debut In MLW

Major League Wrestling has officially announced that former FCW wrestler Sam Adonis has signed with the company. Adonis is set to debut at MLW FIGHTLAND on October 30th in Philadelphia, PA. For those unaware, Adonis is the younger brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. You can check out the official...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Admits AEW Has Had “Preventable” Setbacks

AEW President Tony Khan has said that some of the issues in the company may have been “preventable.”. In recent months, AEW has faced multiple setbacks, including injuries, reports of an unhappy roster, and the All Out media scrum fight. Speaking to Variety, Khan said that it was after...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Updated Card For AEW Battle Of The Belts IV

We’ve got three big title matches announced for this Friday night’s AEW Battle Of The Belts IV event, which will air on TNT following AEW Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Trent Beretta. AEW TBS Championship...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

New Report Suggests Andrade El Idolo “Trying To Get Fired” From AEW

As noted, Andrade El Idolo was sent home before the October 5th edition of AEW Dynamite after a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Not only have the two gone at it online, but Andrade recently has made several indications that he wants to leave AEW. The superstar himself has stated that his run with the company has been “difficult.”
WWE

