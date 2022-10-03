Read full article on original website
U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran, even as it seeks a new nuclear deal
The U.S. announced fresh sanctions on Thursday against Iranian officials in punishment "for the continued violence against peaceful protesters and the shutdown of Iran's Internet access." "We condemn the Iranian government's crackdown on its people's rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly, including by shutting down access to...
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment
An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by...
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mahsa Alimardani of the human rights group Article 19, about the role the internet and social media are playing in the on-going protests over a woman's death in Iran.
Zucker on CNN coverage: ‘We were not anti-Trump, we were pro-truth’￼
Former CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker addressed his time at the helm of the media company on Friday, saying that it was not ‘anti-Trump,’ an assertion that is directly contrary to the former president’s attacks. “As I said all the time, we were not anti-Trump. We were...
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision.
The rise of right-wing extremism through the lens of a war correspondent
For years, Luke Mogelson reported on wars in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Turmoil, violence and social fragmentation were themes of his work. But after nearly a decade abroad, he started to notice similar discord in the U.S. In a new book, Mogelson depicts the growth and evolution of domestic right-wing...
