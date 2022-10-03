Read full article on original website
Related
appraisalbuzz.com
Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY
Mortgage rates continue to trend upward, with more buyers retreating from the marketplace, as the MBA reported a 14.2% weekly decline in overall app volume. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY appeared first on theMReport.com.
appraisalbuzz.com
Increased Cost of Homeownership Dampens Buyer Demand
CoreLogic has released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for August 2022, showing home prices nationwide —including distressed sales— increased year-over-year by 13.5%; the lowest year-over-year appreciation recorded since April 2021, partially reflecting cooling buyer demand due to higher mortgage rates and housing trends prompted by the COVID-19 slowdown. Although U.S. home …
appraisalbuzz.com
HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending
New research from HUD reveals the policy implications regarding small dollar mortgages, which comprised less than 3.5% of overall home purchase originations in 2020. The post HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending appeared first on theMReport.com.
Comments / 0