ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 1

Related
PopCrush

Uber Driver Drops Cheating Husband and Mistress Off at His Home With His Wife and Kids

Could you imagine your Uber driver outing a cheater to his wife and children?. Dallas-Fortworth area TikToker @perfectly_unbroken claimed that she dropped off the cheating husband and his mistress at his home for his family to learn of his infidelity. In a viral TikTok that gained 7.9 million views with over a million likes, she shared the story of her recent Uber drive.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Driving#Road Trip#Lifehacks
Tracey Folly

Woman tricks husband into coming home early by letting teen daughter drive his new car past baseball game he's watching

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother loved my grandfather very much, but she was jealous and possessive. When my grandfather was home, my grandmother was happy. If went somewhere without her, like a local neighborhood baseball game, for example, she was inconsolable.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
parentherald.com

Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
KIDS
Slate

My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy