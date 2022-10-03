Read full article on original website
Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall
As someone that loves dancing, there is no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It’s not so hot out that you’re sweating the whole night away, and it’s not cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars, making it the perfect environment.
Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home
It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
A Salute To The Greatest Rock Fans In Texas
You guys are kind of special. I'm just dying here knowing that Dallas/Fort Worth couldn't figure out a way to support a rock station. At one time there were three or four variants, and the only thing left is an older classic rock. Lubbock, on the other hand, not only...
6 Lubbock Breweries That Brew Their Own Fall-Inspired Beers
It's October, which is my favorite month of the whole entire year. You'd think that this was my birthday month, but it's spooky season. That also means it's time for Oktoberfest. In Lubbock, we don't celebrate two weeks like they do in Germany, but we do have lots of fun...
Hey Nightshift! Here’s 10 Lubbock Restaurants That Serve Booze In The Morning
Working the night shift can be rough. Everyone is asleep while you're wide awake taking care of patients, cleaning office buildings, taking phone calls, or any number of other things. You deserve to have a cold one or a cocktail when your shift ends too. It doesn't matter if it's 7 am. You worked for it.
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
Lubbock First Responders Get a Nice Little Discount Every Week at This Brewery
Auld Brewing, located at 515 Broadway Street in Lubbock, celebrates first responders every single Wednesday with "Hump Day Heroes" by offering them beer at a discounted rate all day long. How cool is that?. Working as a first responder has got to be one of the most intense and stressful...
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?
Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived
It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
Hocus Pocus 2 Put On Blast For Possible Black Magic Spells!
I'm going to give most of you religious people a pass on this. I fully realize that the person we're about to discuss is a bit more extreme than most, but still, are we really discussing witches and spells in 2022?. If mankind can get past a few speedbumps here...
Two Kitchens, a Closet Sink + More in This Unexpected Lubbock Home [Photos]
When you think of extravagant Lubbock homes, many of us first think of all the houses located in the southern part of town. All of the new builds have modern twists and expensive touches. While there are plenty of those home in that part of town, there are also some...
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
We Found a Hidden Paradise for West Texas Wine Lovers in Brownfield
Sometimes we tend to forget that there's life outside of the loop here in West Texas, and that there are many hidden jewels that we don't hear about every single day. It's at those moments when just getting in the car and heading out for a short drive can point you in the direction of paradise.
Metalcore Legends Hatebreed Return to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom
For those who love it heavy, Hatebreed is a guaranteed good time. Every time I've ever seen Hatebreed (which I believe to be three times), it's been a rowdy, loud and overwhelmingly positive experience. If Hatebreed are magicians, their magical power is possession; you'll find your body thrashing and your head banging before you even realize that the music has taken you over.
