Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Learn Iconic Line Dances in Lubbock This Fall

As someone that loves dancing, there is no better time to hit the bars and show off those moves than in the fall. It’s not so hot out that you’re sweating the whole night away, and it’s not cold enough to need a jacket coming and going from the bars, making it the perfect environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas-Sized Skeletons That Change Daily Are Back at Wolfforth Home

It's my favorite time of the year again because the skeletons are back! Have you seen the changing scene of skeletons at this home in Wolfforth? (Photos are below.) The Barrett Family started this tradition as a fun way to let the neighborhood enjoy Halloween and it took off. Starting with only a couple of skeletons, they now own a 12-foot-one to show off their charm.
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

A Salute To The Greatest Rock Fans In Texas

You guys are kind of special. I'm just dying here knowing that Dallas/Fort Worth couldn't figure out a way to support a rock station. At one time there were three or four variants, and the only thing left is an older classic rock. Lubbock, on the other hand, not only...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is This Lubbock Restaurant Charging More Than They Should?

Lubbockites on Reddit are alleging that a specific Sonic is adding a surcharge to their bills. I stumbled upon a post on r/Lubbock by a user named jimmyjoejohnston (love the name) saying that the Sonic on "Frankfort" is adding a 2% surcharge on all purchases. My attention was grabbed immediately by "Frankfort" because that's hilarious, but I started wondering if they actually were charging more?
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived

It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Metalcore Legends Hatebreed Return to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

For those who love it heavy, Hatebreed is a guaranteed good time. Every time I've ever seen Hatebreed (which I believe to be three times), it's been a rowdy, loud and overwhelmingly positive experience. If Hatebreed are magicians, their magical power is possession; you'll find your body thrashing and your head banging before you even realize that the music has taken you over.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

