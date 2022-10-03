Read full article on original website
Related
Wolf Pack Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer
The next generation of teen wolves is making tracks for Paramount+. Wolf Pack, a new series written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) will become available to Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 26 — the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie. The news was announced Friday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per the official logline. “Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Trailer & Premiere Date Revealed at NYCC (VIDEO)
Mayfair Witches joins Interview With the Vampire in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe in 2023. AMC debuted the first Mayfair Witches trailer at New York Comic-Con 2022 on Thursday, October 6 during its main stage panel, attended by the executive producer, showrunner, and cast. The trailer also came with the official premiere date. Rather than the previously teased late 2022 release, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premieres Thursday, January 5 only on AMC+.
Fairfield Sun Times
Jacob Batalon Says ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Isn’t Your Usual Brooding Bloodsucker
Reginald the Vampire is Syfy‘s latest series focused on the nocturnal creature that goes bump in the night, but actor Jacob Batalon promises the titular character is different from the rest. Based on the Fat Vampire novels by Johnny B Truant, the series delves into the deeper aspects of Reginald beyond his newfound need to suck blood, some of which the actor relates to on a personal level.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Premiere Shepherds in New Interns (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 premiere, “Everything Has Changed.”]. For only the second time in its entire history, Grey’s Anatomy started a season with a class of interns as series-regular characters. And seeing those interns hanging in the Grey Sloan tunnels — lounging on discarded gurneys, snacking on junk food, and trash-talking with each other — gave us a glimpse of the M.A.G.I.C. of the ABC show’s original intern class. “Everything Has Changed” in October 6’s Season 19 premiere, as the Taylor Swift-inspired episode title attests, and we’d venture to say it has changed for the better.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Good Omens’ at NYCC: Everything We Learned About Season 2 at the Panel
In the first season of Good Omens, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) helped save the world from the Apocalypse. So what does that mean for Season 2?. Executive producer and writer Neil Gaiman, director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, executive producer Rob Wilkins, Maggie Service (Sister Theresa Garrulous in Season 1, Maggie in Season 2), Nina Sosanya (Sister Mary Loquacious in Season 1, Nina in Season 2), and Quelin Sepulveda (joining as Muriel in Season 2) were on hand at New York Comic Con to spill.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Why Meredith Will Be Offscreen for Most of Season 19
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 ended in such a way that it seemed like Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) would once again be the active face of Grey Sloan — as in present there full-time — but instead, over the summer, it was announced that she would only be in eight episodes. With Meredith (interim) chief, after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit, it’s not like she can just be offscreen the rest of the time.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Winchesters’: Jensen & Danneel Ackles Tease Dean’s Voice Isn’t the Only We’ll Hear (VIDEO)
The story of Supernatural and the Winchesters continues in the upcoming CW prequel, premiering on October 11. And there is plenty for fans of the original series to enjoy as The Winchesters tells the beginnings of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) love story. For example, Jensen Ackles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Is Still Struggling to Fight Her Monsters (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 3 “Mirror Effect.”]. After Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) was shot in the Law & Order premiere crossover and then spoke with Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in the following SVU episode about realizing what she had to lose — her daughters and ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) — before seeming to still be bothered by her injury, we’re a bit worried. After all, we know that Giddish is leaving at some point this season, so now it’s just a question of whether this is all leading up to how Rollins will say goodbye to the squad or if there’s a twist coming.
Fairfield Sun Times
Constance Wu Felt ‘Shunned’ After Simu Liu Joked About Her ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweets
Constance Wu has been very candid as of late during the press tour for her book Making A Scene, and now she’s opening up more about the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation she experienced on the set of Fresh Off The Boat. On the October 5 episode of Red...
Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14
NEW YORK (AP) — An actor who’s accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance on him as a 14-year-old recounted the episode for a New York City jury on Friday, testifying he felt helpless when Spacey climbed on top of him in bed. “I was frozen,” Anthony Rapp said on the second day of a civil trial in Manhattan. “I was pinned underneath him. I didn’t know what to do.” In a halting voice, Rapp testified that the then-26-year-old Spacey had invited him to a party at his Upper East Side apartment when both actors were starring on Broadway in 1986. He said after he wandered into a bedroom to watch TV and get away from adults, an intoxicated-looking Spacey joined him after the other guests had left. Rapp said Spacey, after lifting him and laying him down on the bed, pressed the “full weight” of his chest and groin into him. He said he found a way to slip away and flee the apartment, but not before Spacey asked, “Are you sure you want to leave?”
Comments / 0