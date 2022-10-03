Read full article on original website
Officers investigating homicide at Clayton County home
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Crime scene tape and a heavy police presence can be seen at a home in a Clayton County neighborhood. Clayton County Police department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are currently investigating a homicide on Kendrick Road in Riverdale. It’s unclear what led up to...
Cops: Victim stabs man who attacked with a hammer at Marietta storage facility
A seemingly random attack at a Marietta storage facility last week left a man with multiple stab wounds and befuddled the police officers who rushed to help him.
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
Teen’s mother among 5 additional suspects arrested in Arbor Place brawl
A month after a huge melee at Arbor Place mall forced the shopping center to close early, Douglasville police announced the arrests of five more people connected to the incident.
Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
BREAKING: 1 in custody in Jefferson High football player’s killing at Gwinnett mall
A Jefferson High School student was found dead Wednesday evening after a shooting outside a mall in Gwinnett County, officials said.
15-year-old shoots 19-year-old during robbery, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting involving two teenagers. Police said the shooting happened on Thursday. Officers were called out to 91 Lakeview Drive NE about a person shot. When they got to the scene, officers found a 19-year-old who had been shot. Police said he was...
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
Man charged in connection to killing of Cobb deputies appears before judge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two suspects charged in connection to the deaths of two Cobb County deputies will remain in jail after appearing before a judge on Wednesday. Christopher Cook was in court for a probable cause hearing, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence against someone to move forward to trial.
DeKalb pastor’s wife critically injured by stray bullet as she slept
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a stray bullet as she was sleeping. The shooting happened on Wilkins Court in Decatur early Wednesday morning at the home of Mack Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries.
Gwinnett County QuikTrip murder suspect will stay behind bars
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A twist in the case of a man accused of killing a beloved Gwinnett County coach. David Jarrad Booker was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday, but his attorney withdrew the motion. Booker is accused of being involved in a violent July carjacking in...
Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
2 home invasion suspects in custody after police say they led Henry County officers on chase
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are in custody after a home invasion, shooting and chase in Henry County. Henry County police said officers responded to a home in the Locust Grove area around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When they...
Confusing hammer attack, stabbing case stumps police before making arrest
MARIETTA, Ga - In Marietta, police saw a confusing case involving a hammer attack, a stabbing and a witness covered in blood. When officers responded, they didn't know who was the victim and who was going to end up going to jail. It happened at a storage facility on Cobb...
Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say
ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta have arrested a woman who hopped into an Amazon delivery truck and took it for a joyride. Officers say a woman stole the truck on Tuesday afternoon before leading them on a chase through the streets of West Midtown. According to the incident report,...
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say
SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
Man in ski mask accused of stalking people in Kennesaw park
KENNESAW, Ga. — Three police departments are issuing a warning for those visiting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park after several people reported being stalked. Witnesses told police that a man wearing a ski mask has been approaching people along a trail in the park. Park officials told Channel 2...
Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot
ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
