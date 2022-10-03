ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested

JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
Smyrna, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Cars
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Smyrna, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Ga#The Red Roof Inn#Kennestone Hospital
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb County man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County man facing insurance fraud and forgery charges is reportedly still at-large. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King named 41-year-old Anthony Wright of Mableton as the suspect. In Aug. 2021, King said Wright made a fraudulent auto insurance claim with his insurance company....
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say

SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Man in ski mask accused of stalking people in Kennesaw park

KENNESAW, Ga. — Three police departments are issuing a warning for those visiting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park after several people reported being stalked. Witnesses told police that a man wearing a ski mask has been approaching people along a trail in the park. Park officials told Channel 2...
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy