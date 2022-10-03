Read full article on original website
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
OPEC+ has cut its overall production targets by 2 million bpd. The decision has come only weeks prior to the US mid-terms. The presence of recently sanctioned Alexander Novak as co-chair was a source of embarrassment for the USA. At today’s much-awaited meeting, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production...
Poland has accused Russia of using exaggerated environmental concerns to try to stop the construction of a canal project in a row over access to the Baltic Sea. Russian news outlets have spent at least the past five years claiming the Vistula Spit canal will damage an EU-protected nature park. The canal cuts across a Polish section of the Vistula Spit, giving the country direct access to the Baltic Sea. Previously, all marine access was through the Russia-controlled Pilawa strait in the exclave of Kaliningrad.
U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week. Barclays' Jason Goldman picks Wells Fargo stock as his favourite. Shares of Wells Fargo are down about 30% from their YTD high. U.S. banks are scheduled to report their quarterly results next week; ahead of which, Barclays’ Jason Goldman...
Marathon Digital trades close to the lowest in the year amid lower crypto fortunes. MARA is attractive despite expectations of lower earnings. The stock is one to watch, but investors should not buy now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has oscillated between $10-$20 for some months now. The stock touched...
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.
ITrustCapital is a leading self-directed crypto IRA platform. The new staking program will give clients an opportunity to earn rewards on their staked tokens. The first staking pool is for Polkadot (DOT), with plans to expand to other digital assets. iTrustCapital, a leading crypto Individual Retirement Account (IRA) software platform,...
Stefan Rust is the founder of Nuon Finance and CEO of blockchain development house Laguna Labs. Rust says that Ethereum Merge is the greatest technological innovations of our age. The Ethereum Merge was successfully completed on September 15, this year. The Merge, which marked the official transition of the Ethereum...
The European Council today morning passed EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. The regulation now needs to pass through the European Parliament voting next week. If approved by the European Parliament the law will start operating at the start of 2024. The European Council has made major strides...
With the surrounding noise on human rights, worker deaths, image laundering and the rest, it is easy to forget what Qatar 2022 is really all about, the founding message at the very heart of this global festival of football. Which is, of course, corruption. Committee members living high on someone...
Cryptocurrencies are now being used in everyday life. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used in the travel industry. The travel documentation and Visas sector has a long way to go when it comes to crypto acceptance. The global financial crisis in the past year or so has resulted in a spike...
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5th October, 2022, Chainwire. The first edition of the Middle East Blockchain Awards will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022, to recognise and reward outstanding efforts within the fields of blockchain and Web 3.0 innovations. Hoko Agency Middle East will host the Awards, in association with Abu Dhabi Global Market’s flagship platform, Abu Dhabi Finance Week; and the Middle East, Africa and Asia Crypto and Blockchain Association (MEAACBA).
Job openings suggest that the Fed is coming closer to a pivot, so stocks have rallied from their lows. The first trading week of the month started with US stocks bouncing hard from their 2022 lows. Also, the US dollar gave up some of its gains. Much has been discussed...
US stocks rallied at the start of the new trading month and ahead of the September NFP report. Stocks tend to bottom in September during midterm years and to rally in the last quarter. S&P 500 faces strong horizontal and dynamic resistance levels should it rally further. October has started...
U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in September. CFRA's Sam Stovall says the S&P 500 could crash to 3,200 level. The benchmark index is up 4.0% versus its YTD low on last Friday. S&P 500 is back in the red this morning on a report indicating the U.S. labour...
Carter Worth makes a bull case for "XLE" - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The energy ETF is currently trading more than 10% below its year-to-date high. Worth Charting CEO likes Cheniere Energy Inc in terms of individual stock pick. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is...
U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics published its monthly jobs report on Friday. Veritas Financial's Greg Branch shared what he sees next for the U.S. stocks. The S&P 500 index is down about 2.0% on the economic news this morning. S&P 500 is down 2.0% on Friday even after the Bureau...
The USD/CAD price rose slightly after the stellar NFP data. The American economy added over 263k jobs in September. In Canada, the economy created over 21k jobs. The USD/CAD exchange rate moved sideways on Friday after the latest Canadian and US jobs data. It was trading at 1.3720, which is slightly below the year-to-date high of 1.3835. It has risen by more than 8.45% this year.
Shell stock price has been in a bullish trend in the past few months. Focus shifts to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on supply. Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to slash production by more than 1 million barrels. Shell (LON: SHEL) share price has one of the best-performing stocks in...
