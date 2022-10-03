First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) Monday. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Raiders earned their first win of the season in Week 4 after winning and covering against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos (32-23). It was the first time the Raiders have covered this season, and the second time they hit the Over.

The Chiefs are coming off a huge Sunday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as 2-point underdogs (41-31). It was the first time the Chiefs have covered, and the first time they hit the Over, since Week 1.

: All Week 5 odds and lines

Both teams’ QBs hit the 1,000-yard mark in passing — Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 6th in the NFL with 1,106 while Raiders QB Derek Carr is 9th with 1,038. Mahomes also has 11 TDs passing, tied Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) for most in the league.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Raiders at Chiefs odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Raiders +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Chiefs -340 (bet $340 to win $100)

Raiders +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Chiefs -340 (bet $340 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +7.5 (-120) | Chiefs -7.5 (-105)

Raiders +7.5 (-120) | Chiefs -7.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 51.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

ML : Raiders 1-3 | Chiefs 3-1

: Raiders 1-3 | Chiefs 3-1 ATS : Raiders 1-3 | Chiefs 2-2

: Raiders 1-3 | Chiefs 2-2 O/U: Raiders 2-2 | Chiefs 2-2

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Raiders at Chiefs head-to-head

Recent history has not been kind to the Raiders in this long-standing rivalry. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 70-54-2 dating back to 1960, but more importantly, the Chiefs are 7-1 against the Raiders since Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starting QB in 2018. The Raiders’ lone victory against the Mahomes-led Chiefs came in 2020.

This rivalry was tough for the Raiders last season. The Chiefs beat them twice by a combined score of 89-23, covering both spreads by a combined 53.5 points. The Chiefs are 5-3 ATS and the Over is 5-3 vs. the Raiders since 2018.

Mahomes has seen plenty of success against the Raiders. In 8 games he has thrown for 22 TDs and just 3 INTs and averages 318.3 passing yards per game, and he’s added another 2 TDs on the ground. Carr, meanwhile, has thrown for 14 TDs and 10 INTs during that 4-year span, averaging 255 yards passing per game.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Wesley Roesch on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire