sheltonherald.com
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to host Rock and Shop
The holidays will be here before we know it, and to gear up for the season, The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will be hosting the Rock and Shop Holiday Hiring Job Jam on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 4-8 p.m. Guests will be treated to a host of seasonal opportunities for...
Laredo seafood restaurant located at Mall del Norte gives sneak peek
Laredo has seen its fair share of new restaurants in the last couple weeks and we've got another for locals to look out for; this time at the Mall del Norte. Mr. Crabby's Seafood Kitchen and Bar has shared a sneak peek on social media of their new restaurant that's due to open soon if the pictures are any indication.
Despite non-renewal, Tecolotes state they're committed to Dos Laredos
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo announced Tuesday that it will not renew its contract with the Tecolotes Dos Laredos, which expired after this past season. However, regardless of the city's announcement, the Tecos stated that the franchise still has no...
Laredo's CaminArte art walk celebrates spooky season in downtown
With October's arrival, spooky season is in full swing in the Laredo area, and the monthly CaminArte art walk is celebrating the occasion this Friday, October 7. The art walk will include a variety of special events with a spooky theme this month, with art shows, haunted tours and more planned for the streets of downtown Laredo.
Photos: Laredo officers meet the community at National Night Out
The citizens of the City of Laredo got a chance to meet and greet law enforcement officers at the National Night Out event held at the Sames Auto Arena on Tuesday, October 4. The event, which has been held the last 14 years running, offers locals the chance to meet the people keeping the streets of Laredo safe from illegal activities and gives local law officers a chance to share a look at the equipment and technology that keeps citizens safe every day.
Laredo artist to unveil ‘Two Places at Once’ at La Posada
Laredo artist Allan Gindic will present his latest work in a solo exhibition titled “Two Places at Once” on Thursday, Oct. 6 at La Posada Hotel. Gindic has said that for this exhibition, he was inspired by life itself. “Being an artist is a tough, excruciating at times...
Laredo 'will not renew contract' with Tecolotes Dos Laredos
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo will not renew its contract of the Tecolotes Dos Laredos Mexican League Baseball team. The city made the announcement on Tuesday evening, citing a year of ongoing contractual negotiations without a resolution. During a City...
Laredo PD finds missing elderly woman after search
A search for a missing elderly woman in the Laredo area took place Wednesday night, according to the Laredo Police Department. Martina Sanchez Beanvides, 68, was found late that night thanks to the efforts of local authorities and the community. Police said that Benavides was "located safely and is in...
City Council to work with Laredo's Yes, I Will Vote campaign
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo City Council announced this week that they will be supporting the local Yes, I Will Vote campaign that was sponsored by the Laredo Commission for Women, local media outlets and numerous other major organizations around the area. The...
Laredo ISD to dedicate conference center to former Superintendent
Laredo ISD will host a dedication ceremony in honor of their former superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson on Thursday morning. The dedication will be held at 9 a.m. at the Laredo ISD Performing Arts Complex at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. Nelson died in May 2021 as a result of health complications...
Shooting in north Laredo left three wounded
An apparent drug deal gone bad left three people injured following a shooting in north Laredo, according to authorities. At about 1 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Nafta Boulevard behind Alamo Drafthouse. First officers on scene found multiple casings in the area....
Fifth arrest made in north Laredo homicide
A fifth person wanted in relation to the body found inside a vehicle in a north Laredo trailer park has been arrested, Laredo police confirmed late Tuesday. LPD along with the U.S. Marshals arrested Javier Contreras, 46, on Tuesday evening near the area of McPherson and Manor roads following a brief foot pursuit. He was charged with murder.
As flu season nears, precautions encouraged by health department
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With flu season right around the corner, it remains important for Laredo residents to be cautious as both influenza and COVID-19 continue to be a risk. While years prior, the increased caution and the use of masks helped and...
LOVED to induct Cuellar, Keene, Green and Schwebel into Hall of Fame
Every three years, LOVED recognizes individuals for their work for the community, this as part of the Project Carol, one of the many events organized by the association. LOVED, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the elderly and disadvantaged in the community, will host a gathering to acknowledge the roots of Laredo with four Hall of Fame honorees.
Four arrested, one remains at large in fatal shooting
Four people have been arrested and a fifth individual remains at large in relation to the body found inside a vehicle in north Laredo, authorities said. At about 8:50 a.m. Oct. 3, police officers responded to a deceased person report at a trailer park in the 300 block of International Boulevard. Officers encountered a black, four-door passenger vehicle parked on the side of the street.
DA not seeking death penalty against alleged serial killer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Webb County District Attorney Isidro R. “Chilo” Alaniz said his office will not seek the death penalty against the former Supervisory U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was charged...
