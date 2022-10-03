Read full article on original website
Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota
The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Just because it's getting cooler in the evenings, or a little more crisper in the mornings... Does NOT mean the fishing season ends! Fall here in the Dakotas' can be some of the best... The MOST BEAUTIFUL time of year to fish!. From shore or the boat, seeing the colors...
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Minnesota Schools Drop “Law Enforcement” For “Peace Officer”
It's the title of a comedic play written by William Shakespeare and it's an on-target description of the continuing climate in which we live. While I'm dredging out historical references, here's one from Sir Isaac Newton's Third Law of Motion. Whenever one object exerts a force on another object, the...
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
willmarradio.com
Walz' lead over Jensen shrinks by 8 points
(St. Paul, MN) -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz still has a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Scott Jensen, but it’s a smaller lead. The K-S-T-P/Survey U-S-A poll show Walz with 50 percent support, Jensen at 40 percent, seven percent undecided, and four percent prefer another candidate. The previous poll had Walz up by 18 points over Jensen. The governor has a 23-point advantage with women while Jensen leads by two percent among men. The previous poll had Walz leading among both men and women.
WestRock Company to end corrugated manufacturing in St. Paul, cutting 130 jobs
WestRock Company will end the production of corrugated packaging at its St. Paul facility, resulting in around 130 jobs being eliminated. In a Wednesday announcement, the Atlanta-based company announced it would permanently close corrugated packaging manufacturing at its recycled paper mill in St. Paul, located at 2250 Wabash Avenue. The...
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Minnesota
While it is true that there are many wonderful states in the country and Minnesota might not be everybody's cup of tea, there is no doubt that this beautiful state has a lot to offer, so if you have never visited it before, you should definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit if you get the chance. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Minnesota that are definitely worth exploring and are great options for both a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation, if you are lucky to have more free time on your hands. Here's what made it on the list.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
Alright, stop, collaborate and listen. Ice is back and a killing freeze is on the way for most of North Dakota and including Bismarck. Copywrite Vanilla Ice "Ice Ice Baby." Expect freeze warnings to be issued for most of the state. A pretty substantial cold front is moving into the...
Pheasant Opener Saturday! The ND POSTED Laws To Know
Shotguns are cleaned, shells bought, and the truck is fueled up;. (PS... Opens Saturday, October 8th!) With so many hunting seasons and fall activities, here's a quick recap, or beware... These are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Need A Hunting Shack? Check Out North Dakota’s Cheapest Home
Another waterfowl season is upon us in North Dakota. Tired of paying for hotels in the middle of nowhere on your hunting trips? Well, you're in luck, I have found the cheapest home for sale in all of North Dakota and it's in the heart of some of the best waterfowl hunting in all of North Dakota.
3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
