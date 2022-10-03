ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Indigo
2d ago

Typical of this new reality we live in. Ian destroys homes and lives and the headline is about missed vacations.

CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
NAPLES, FL
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
SANIBEL, FL
Sasquatch 107.7

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
FLORIDA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
travelawaits.com

Ft. Myers Airport Partially Reopening This Week — What You Need To Know

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, like other airports in Florida, closed on Tuesday, September 27, in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The next day, Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, an island just off the coast of Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center. Current estimates calculate that the Category 4 hurricane, which had maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, has caused $66 billion of damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
1520 The Ticket

Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect

It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
MINNESOTA STATE
Black Enterprise

Ohio Mom Killed by Nail on Birthday Trip to Florida During Hurricane Ian

An Ohio mother was killed by a nail that hit her main artery after hurricane Ian tore down the roof of the place where she was staying. Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers with her sister, her cousin, and a friend to celebrate her 40th birthday on September 23, NY Post reports. Shortly after their arrival, the Category 4 storm ripped through the Sunshine State and tore off the roof of the room they were staying in.
OHIO STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says a strong cold-front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by "hoodies, flannels, and campfires Thursday night and Friday." Officials say we should see wide-spread frost Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
MINNESOTA STATE
