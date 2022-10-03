ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Add a USB Device to VirtualBox on Windows

VirtualBox is one of the most preferred virtualization software in the industry. It has come a long way from supporting just USB 1.0 devices to now even USB 3.0 devices. But if you take a quick glance at the File Explorer or Device Manager in a Windows VM, you will see that the USB devices like flash drives do not show up.
How to Change the Cover of Your Samsung Gallery Albums

Just like physical albums, some of us like decorating the albums on our phones too. With the Samsung Gallery app, you can set a custom cover image for your albums so that they appear in front whenever you open the app. By default, your albums show the most recent shot...
Getting Started With Portainer: A GUI Manager for Docker on Linux

Docker is a prominent container technology widely used by system administrators and IT engineers. It's a great tool for quickly setting up complex IT environments and deploying software systems securely. Docker comes with a robust CLI tool to get the job done, but sometimes you might think of having a...
How to Install OpenMediaVault on a Raspberry Pi

Many enthusiasts have rallied together to create some awesome free software (and excellent guides) to help the average user create a home server in as little as a few minutes. Thanks to their creativity, we now have so many options to choose from. With the right tools, you can create...
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal

Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
risiOS: A Fedora-Based Linux Distro That Holds Your Hand

Fedora Workstation has become an easy-to-use, well-supported version of Linux. If you just want an operating system for your computer that shows you some of the best of what free and open-source software has to offer, Fedora Linux is an easy recommendation. But there are some areas where new users...
Goodbye Google Stadia: Why the Cloud Gaming Service Is Closing

Google has confirmed that its Stadia cloud gaming service will close. In this podcast, we take a look at the impact of the closure, not just on the fans but the Stadia hardware, as well as the cloud gaming market. Shownotes. This week, we chat about the impending closure of...
10 Essential Privacy and Security Apps for Linux Desktops

Linux-based operating systems have a reputation for being very secure and private. Linux is free and open source, unlike Windows or macOS. This makes its source code more open to scrutiny—more difficult for developers to add any malicious software. Many Linux distributions also have built-in features and apps for...
How to Install Python on Mac and Run Your First Script

While older Macs come with a built-in version of Python, it's outdated and no longer compatible with the latest applications. To run Python scripts on your Mac, you'll have to install the newest version of Python on your system manually. So, here's a complete guide on installing Python on your...
What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC

Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 400: Which Should You Buy?

If you're in the market for a new single-board computer, you might have wondered about the differences between the Raspberry Pi 4 and the Raspberry Pi 400. The Raspberry Pi 400 is a much newer device, released in November 2020. However, the Raspberry Pi Model 4 B was launched in June 2019, more than a year earlier.
4 Ways to Rename Your Windows 11 PC

Did you know you're not tied to the default name your Windows 11 PC comes with? It's quite easy to rename a Windows computer. You can change the name of your Windows 11 PC via the Settings app or the System Properties window. If you prefer to use a command-line interface, you can rename your computer with Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Let's go over each of these methods one by one.
How to Change the App Icons on Your Samsung Phone

If you've ever tried getting custom app icons on your phone, you must've noticed that doing so usually requires you to download Android launchers first since the native one doesn't support third-party app icon packs. Such is the case for Samsung phones too. This is a problem because a launcher...
Google Makes Debugging Easier With New Features in Devtools Chrome 106

Debugging can be tedious and even more frustrating when you can't easily locate the bug. Chrome 106 developer tools (devtools) are set to simplify the debugging process, making it easier and fast. You can now easily sort through files, optimize your search, hide third-party scripts, access in-depth performance reports, and...
How to Charge Your DualSense Controller While Your PS5 Is in Rest Mode

When you are deep in an epic boss battle, the last thing you want is for your controller to die and take your character with it. By default, the PS5 won't charge your DualSense controller while it’s in Rest Mode. But when your PS5 is working hard, so are you, and you’re going to need your controller to be on your side.
What Is PureOS? A Look at Purism's OS for Laptops and Phones

When you purchase a Librem laptop or phone from Purism, you will come to find that the device ships with an operating system known as PureOS. Chances are, unless you're already a Linux user, you've probably never heard of PureOS. Even those of us familiar with Linux may not know what sets this version apart from the others. So, what exactly is PureOS?
CleanMyMac X: Can It Help Optimize Your Mac?

Macs are typically effective and dependable machines you can use efficiently for many years. But just like every other piece of technology, sometimes they may get clogged with unnecessary (maybe even harmful) files, programs, and processes. If you're looking for a way to make your Mac as efficient as you...
Linear vs. Switching Power Supplies: What’s the Difference?

You are likely using a smartphone, laptop, or personal computer on a daily basis. These electronic devices use direct current (DC) to work. However, since households are normally powered by high voltage alternating currents (AC), you’ll need to lower the voltage and convert AC to DC by using a power supply such as your power brick or charger.
