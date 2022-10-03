Read full article on original website
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota￼
The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.
tcbmag.com
In The Weeds: Misconceptions Around Minnesota THC
It’s easy to get into the weeds trying to explain Minnesota’s new hemp-derived THC law. There are a lot of moving parts and plenty of questions. What’s the difference between state and federal regulations? What exactly changed in Minnesota? Why does the 2018 Farm Bill keep coming up? What does “hemp-derived” even mean? Do retailers need a license to sell hemp products?
US Steel dedicates $150 million Keetac project in Minnesota
KEEWATIN, Minn. — Construction has started on one of the largest taconite projects in Minnesota in recent years.U.S. Steel dedicated its $150 million plant addition in Keewatin Wednesday as steelworkers picketed on the road to the facility.The union that represents workers at the Keetac plant is supportive of the project, but remains at odds with U.S. Steel over a new contract.The national contract between the union and U.S. Steel expired Sept. 1. United Steelworkers have already settled with Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel's main competitor on the Iron Range.The new U.S. Steel addition in Keewatin will produce pellets with a higher iron...
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
Shore Fishing Outstanding Along The Banks Here In North Dakota
Doctor's Orders - Cast A Line North Dakota!
stcroix360.com
Conservation groups petition Minnesota DNR to protect native “rough fish”
Formal request seeks science-based management of fish that have long been largely ignored. The Izaak Walton League of Minnesota has submitted a petition to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources requesting the agency come up with plans to protect and regulate harvest of various native fish species currently classified as “rough fish.” The appeal asks the DNR to protect the species from overharvest, because current regulations mean many species have no limits on killing the fish.
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
North Dakota hunters: Be careful near waters with blue-green algae
There are no known antidotes for cyanotoxins.
North Dakota insurance commissioner cautions parents on school bus safety
Godfread says most families have auto policies that include a minimum of $30,000 of no-fault coverage. But he says any changes to a policy can be done relatively quickly.
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
Minnesota Schools Drop “Law Enforcement” For “Peace Officer”
It's the title of a comedic play written by William Shakespeare and it's an on-target description of the continuing climate in which we live. While I'm dredging out historical references, here's one from Sir Isaac Newton's Third Law of Motion. Whenever one object exerts a force on another object, the...
The costs of going green: Switching to clean energy in North Dakota
The cost is based on two main factors.
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
First off, the only thing North Dakota follows from Minnesota are their sports teams. North Dakota and Minnesota are like the uncles that argue at Thanksgiving. They grew up together but have wildly different opinions. As a lifelong North Dakotan, I think I can say the majority of the state would be very firm in their rejection of this current model of the all-inclusive bathroom.
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
Madison (Madi) Johnson, a 26-year-old woman from Fargo, North Dakota who owns her own consulting company in the medical aesthetic industry will participate in the upcoming Bachelor season. No man or woman from North Dakota has appeared on the ABC reality series "The Bachelor." That is about to change. All...
Poll finds Walz with double-digit lead in Minnesota governor’s race
KSTP’s Kyle Brown reports a KSTP poll found DFL Gov. Tim Walz with a 10-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen — a narrower lead than a KSTP poll a month ago that found Walz leading by 18 points. The Strib’s Susan Du reports that Minneapolis has evicted...
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
