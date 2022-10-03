Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Allen County Board of DD wants to thank the community for supporting their annual Chicken BBQ Dinner event
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities wants to give a big shout-out to the community for once again supporting their mission. It was a sold-out event at their annual Chicken Barbeque Dinner today. 3,250 meals sold! The proceeds are going to the Marimor Legacy Foundation to help with the upkeep of the All Ability Playgrounds. Each year, dozens of volunteers come out to help serve the meal and they say it is a labor of love they wouldn't change.
hometownstations.com
Republicans in Allen County celebrate grand opening of their new victory center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Republicans celebrated the opening of their new victory center in Lima. A grand opening for the center welcomed a variety of candidates, including Susan Manchester. The center is located at 2161 Elida Road and will host a variety of events for the Allen County GOP, as well as be the hub for activity when it comes to the Republican party in the area.
westbendnews.net
Clemens – Sholl
George and Victoria Clemens III, Antwerp, are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kenzie, to Preston Sholl, son of Mike and Judy Sholl, Defiance. Kenzie is a massage therapist at Massage Envy in Fort Wayne and Preston is an equipment operator at Spkyer Manufacturing, Defiance.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary helps in the fight to eradicate polio
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - With the announcement of the first confirmed case of polio originating in the United States since 1979, the Lima Rotary Club is marking World Polio Day (October 24) with a social event whose goal is to help eradicate the deadly disease. The club will hold its social night at Purple Feet Wine Boutique, 230 N. Main Street in Lima, on Thursday, October 13 from 5:00-7:00pm. There will be information about polio and Rotary International’s efforts to end the disease.
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates two from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team joined in celebrating the graduation of Jessica Shoffner and the re-graduation of Jacqueline Loy from the ARC. Friends and family of Shoffner and Loy were present to celebrate their accomplishments. “Jessica Shoffner is...
New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept
LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
Paulding County Progress
Steve Kahle selected by PPEC board as next CEO, effective Nov. 28
PAULDING - The Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. Steve Kahle as PPEC President and CEO, effective November 28, 2022. Kahle has been with PPEC since 2008 and has served in many roles, including his most recent position of Engineering...
Sidney Daily News
The Way International celebrates 80th anniversary
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated 80 years on Sunday, Octo. 2, with visitors in from all over the United States and several international countries representing four continents. On Saturday, more than 1,300 people enjoyed a picnic lunch together and then were treated to a sharing from the...
hometownstations.com
West Ohio CAP offering class to assist individuals with achieving financial stability
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the classes for the "First Home Lima" program is a financial management class at West Ohio Community Action Partnership. The class covers making a budget to help people achieve financial stability. Many times people can get behind on monthly payments and that can affect your credit rating. You will learn ways to identify and control your spending behaviors to make them more productive.
hometownstations.com
Active Shooter Safety Drill held at South Science and Technology School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An active shooter drill helped different agencies in Lima and Allen County stay prepared in case of an actual threat. Lima City Schools partnered with Lima Police and Fire as well as the Allen County Emergency Management Agency to identify ways that they can improve overall response in case of an active shooter threat. A training exercise was held at South Science and Technology Magnet School.
westbendnews.net
New Paulding County Business Receives Support
A new barbershop will be opening in Paulding, OH. Trevor Speice, entrepreneur and owner of Speice’s Barbershop is a recipient of the Small Business Support Loan through the Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) office. This fund was made possible by the Paulding County Area Foundation and was established to help small businesses in Paulding County.
putnamsentinel.com
"I'm The Commander Again"
OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
hometownstations.com
Program offered by City of Lima wants to help with first time home buying
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is hoping to get more first-time homeowners in houses next spring as the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods introduces "First Home Lima". The program is for income-eligible individuals looking to buy their first home. It is a 2-week session with 4 classes...
hometownstations.com
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
hometownstations.com
Car show at Springview Manor brings back fond memories for residents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It may be seen as an ordinary event for many but for some, a classic car show can trigger memories that they have long forgotten. Springview Manor's car show is back after a pandemic hiatus. Dozens of vehicles lined Spring Street as car enthusiasts showed of their pride and joy. The show was open to the public and most importantly to the manor residents. Getting out and looking at the cars helps those with dementia, triggering memories of a car they may have owned or enjoyed. Healthcare providers say it is a great time for residents to get outdoors and spend time with family and friends. Many of those bringing cars did so in honor of family members that have been at Springview Manor.
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
hometownstations.com
New mobile health clinic hopes to make health care more accessible
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Accessing health care can be a challenge for some and a mobile health clinic is working to change that. The pop-up clinic is thanks to a new partnership between West Central Ohio Health Ministries program with Allen County Public Health and Lima Memorial Health System. The clinic was set up at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church providing health screenings for blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, plus the COVID vaccine. No appointments were necessary with the goal of providing early detection of potential health concerns and breaking stigmas about healthcare in our community.
