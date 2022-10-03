LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It may be seen as an ordinary event for many but for some, a classic car show can trigger memories that they have long forgotten. Springview Manor's car show is back after a pandemic hiatus. Dozens of vehicles lined Spring Street as car enthusiasts showed of their pride and joy. The show was open to the public and most importantly to the manor residents. Getting out and looking at the cars helps those with dementia, triggering memories of a car they may have owned or enjoyed. Healthcare providers say it is a great time for residents to get outdoors and spend time with family and friends. Many of those bringing cars did so in honor of family members that have been at Springview Manor.

