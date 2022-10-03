SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheriff: Suspect had longstanding feud with California family found slain after kidnapping; accomplice sought. KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you...
Comments / 0