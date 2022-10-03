The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO