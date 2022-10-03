Read full article on original website
Related
westchestermagazine.com
These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York
Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Yonkers bakery championing inclusive hiring celebrates 40 years
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Since 1982, a Yonkers bakery has been creating sweet treats with a purpose. The Greyston Bakery has made it their mission to hire people who face barriers to meaningful employment. Forty years later, Greyston is more than just a bakery, it's also a foundation that helps other companies practice inclusive hiring. President and CEO Joseph Kenner joined CBS2 to discuss their open hiring practice and motto, "We don't hire people to bake brownies, we bake brownies to hire people," And of course, to give us a taste of their brownies. If you would like to support Greyston, there is a big gala coming up this week to celebrate the bakery's 40th anniversary. CLICK HERE for tickets and more information about the foundation.
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iona.edu
Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., Jumps 15 Spots On City & State's 2022 Westchester Power 100 List
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Iona University President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., has been named for the fourth consecutive year to City & State’s Westchester Power 100, a list of the most influential people in the county and beyond. Among his many accomplishments, Carey most recently led the change to...
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers
The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
westchestermagazine.com
Prominent Westchester Neurosurgeons Now Proudly Accept Major Insurance Plans
Since the practice first opened in 1958, Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York (BSSNY) has treated thousands in need of neurological solutions. Now their first-rate care has become even more accessible. BSSNY’s team of renowned doctors has announced that they will accept major commercial insurance plans going forward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bronxmama.com
Last Chance to Apply for Paid Internship for Teens at Bronx Museum
The Bronx Museum is seeking teens (ages 14-19) for a three-month paid internship. Teens will have the opportunity to explore the arts, be part of a museum, collaborate with peers, and improve their resume. Created in 2005, the Bronx Museum Teen Council provides a paid opportunity for teens to develop...
Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!
Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.
Brand-New Pizzeria Opens For Business On Route 202 In Yorktown
A new pizzeria is serving customers in Northern Westchester. Slice Pizzeria is located at 3224 Crompond Road in Yorktown Heights. The restaurant offers classic New York-style pies, "BBQ Special Pizza," "Hot Stuff Pizza" made with hot sauce and homemade ranch, and more. "New Pizzeria in town! We ordered the calamari...
fox5ny.com
Migrant tent city to be moved to Randall's Island
NEW YORK - Late Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation. The move...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
longisland.com
Girl Scouts of Suffolk County’s Annual Holiday Lightshow Expands Annual Celebrations with Enchanted Forest, Holiday Villages
The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County and County Executive Steve Bellone are excited to announce the Girl Scout Holiday Light Show will be returning to Smith Point County Park in Shirley for the 19th consecutive year. This year, the drive-thru event which features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays, will take place from November 26th to December 30th. In addition to the annual drive-thru holiday attraction, new to this year's event, GSSC will also create an incredible walk-through Enchanted Forest and Holiday Village featuring 200ft light displays, photos with Santa, a picnic area for s'mores, music, and games at Southaven County Park in Yaphank. Along with being a favorite holiday attraction among families from throughout Long Island, the seasonal event serves as an important fundraiser for Girl Scouts of Suffolk County to help expand the access girls throughout Suffolk County have to the empowering Girl Scout experience.
Family, friends, FDNY colleagues gather in sad farewell to EMS Lt. Alison Russo
The teary brother of a revered FDNY paramedic randomly stabbed to death in a brutal Queens attack urged action to spare her colleagues from similar fates during a heart-rending Wednesday memorial service for the slain hero. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a 9/11 first responder and 24-year veteran paramedic, arrived at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in ...
westchestergov.com
Westchester County Health Department Secures Funding to Purchase H13 True HEPA Air Purifiers in Partnership with Westchester County's School Districts
The Department purchased the Fellowes AeraMax Pro AM3S PC Air Purifiers, proven to remove over 99.99% of COVID-19 particles from the air, with $5.2 million in federal funding through a contract with S&B Computer and Office Products, a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE). The AeraMax Pro AM3S PC Air Purifiers are said to remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, asthma triggers, odors, smoke and VOCs from the air. With the installation of the units in Westchester’s schools, the County can better ensure safe in-person instruction for students, teachers and staff.
See how your school performed on 2022 New York State reading exam
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City released the results of state reading and math exams from this past spring, the first time for many families to receive state test results for their children in the last few years. The city Department of Education (DOE) released data on the...
Fairfield Mirror
Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus
President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
longislandadvance.net
Retirement community proposed for Sipp Avenue
The Town of Brookhaven passed a change of zone as well as a change of covenant for the proposed planned retirement community residence, Sutton Landing, to be located on Sipp Avenue in East …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 1