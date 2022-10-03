Read full article on original website
Russian forces said Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed momentum with a counter-offensive that rattled Russia's war effort. In Kherson, the Moscow-installed deputy head of the region said Friday that five civilians were killed in shelling by Kyiv's forces, as Ukraine pushes its counter-offensive to reclaim the area.
Here’s How to Watch Bathurst 1000 in the US to See ‘The Great Race’ of Australia
If you’re a racecar fan, you may want to know how to watch the Bathurst 1000 in the US live online for free to see the race considered as the mot important motorsport event in Australia. The Bathurst 1000 is a 1000-kilometer car race held each year on the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. The race runs as part of the Supercars Championship, an incarnation of the Australian Touring Car Championship. Known as The Great Race among among motorsports fans, the concept for Bathurst 1000 started in 1960 with the Armstrong 500 at the Phillip Island Grand...
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, but authorities in Belarus are scorning the move
