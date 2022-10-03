October 5, 2022 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two individuals last evening on drug-related charges. On 10/4/2022 at 6:23 PM Mercer County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Fort Recovery Minster Road and Us Rte 127, in Granville Township. The vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Aron Lange of Celina, who had 27-year-old Dustin Kitchen of Celina, as a passenger. A Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist with the stop. Kitchen was observed trying to hide evidence prior to the K9’s arrival on scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was subsequently searched. The evidence that Kitchen was hiding was recovered and identified to be approx. 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. Both Lange and Kitchen were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree and are being held on no bond. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office. The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO