Republicans in Allen County celebrate grand opening of their new victory center
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Republicans celebrated the opening of their new victory center in Lima. A grand opening for the center welcomed a variety of candidates, including Susan Manchester. The center is located at 2161 Elida Road and will host a variety of events for the Allen County GOP, as well as be the hub for activity when it comes to the Republican party in the area.
West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
Allen County Board of DD wants to thank the community for supporting their annual Chicken BBQ Dinner event
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities wants to give a big shout-out to the community for once again supporting their mission. It was a sold-out event at their annual Chicken Barbeque Dinner today. 3,250 meals sold! The proceeds are going to the Marimor Legacy Foundation to help with the upkeep of the All Ability Playgrounds. Each year, dozens of volunteers come out to help serve the meal and they say it is a labor of love they wouldn't change.
Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission
Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
OSU Extension's financial literacy program giving Lima students a hands-on budget lesson
LIMA, OH (WLIO) -It was a taste of the real world for students at Lima Senior today with hands-on budget management and a look at college and job opportunities as they enter the next chapter of their lives. The Lima senior class spent the morning attending sessions designed to equip...
West Ohio CAP offering class to assist individuals with achieving financial stability
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One of the classes for the "First Home Lima" program is a financial management class at West Ohio Community Action Partnership. The class covers making a budget to help people achieve financial stability. Many times people can get behind on monthly payments and that can affect your credit rating. You will learn ways to identify and control your spending behaviors to make them more productive.
Program offered by City of Lima wants to help with first time home buying
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is hoping to get more first-time homeowners in houses next spring as the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods introduces "First Home Lima". The program is for income-eligible individuals looking to buy their first home. It is a 2-week session with 4 classes...
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study
Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
Active Shooter Safety Drill held at South Science and Technology School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An active shooter drill helped different agencies in Lima and Allen County stay prepared in case of an actual threat. Lima City Schools partnered with Lima Police and Fire as well as the Allen County Emergency Management Agency to identify ways that they can improve overall response in case of an active shooter threat. A training exercise was held at South Science and Technology Magnet School.
US 30 Map
ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30 corridor from the Indiana state line in Paulding County to the Lincoln Highway (County Road 418) interchange in Van Wert County. Eighteen at-grade intersections have been identified as part of the study. The feasibility study is expected to be completed near the end of 2022.
Lima Rotary helps in the fight to eradicate polio
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - With the announcement of the first confirmed case of polio originating in the United States since 1979, the Lima Rotary Club is marking World Polio Day (October 24) with a social event whose goal is to help eradicate the deadly disease. The club will hold its social night at Purple Feet Wine Boutique, 230 N. Main Street in Lima, on Thursday, October 13 from 5:00-7:00pm. There will be information about polio and Rotary International’s efforts to end the disease.
New mobile health clinic hopes to make health care more accessible
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Accessing health care can be a challenge for some and a mobile health clinic is working to change that. The pop-up clinic is thanks to a new partnership between West Central Ohio Health Ministries program with Allen County Public Health and Lima Memorial Health System. The clinic was set up at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church providing health screenings for blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, plus the COVID vaccine. No appointments were necessary with the goal of providing early detection of potential health concerns and breaking stigmas about healthcare in our community.
City of Lima asking for public's input on banning smoking and vaping in city parks
With the recent release of the Community Health Improvement Plan, the City of Lima is contemplating banning smoking and vaping in outside public areas owned or operated by the city. Lima City Council is looking at legislation to do so but is now asking for public input about controlling smoking...
Car show at Springview Manor brings back fond memories for residents
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It may be seen as an ordinary event for many but for some, a classic car show can trigger memories that they have long forgotten. Springview Manor's car show is back after a pandemic hiatus. Dozens of vehicles lined Spring Street as car enthusiasts showed of their pride and joy. The show was open to the public and most importantly to the manor residents. Getting out and looking at the cars helps those with dementia, triggering memories of a car they may have owned or enjoyed. Healthcare providers say it is a great time for residents to get outdoors and spend time with family and friends. Many of those bringing cars did so in honor of family members that have been at Springview Manor.
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting
Lima Police Department provides update on victims in Lincoln Ave. shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove themselves to the hospital for treatment.
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan connects with Lima voters
Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan connects with Lima voters. Tim Ryan made a stop in Lima as part of his bus tour across Ohio less than a month away from the general election. Ryan pointed to recent survey numbers that show him ahead of his Republican challenger J.D. Vance and says that he will make sure that working class families' voices are heard in the Senate, with him already hearing what's on the minds of voters: inflation costs and worker rights.
Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way. She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.
Court hearings continue for those who fail to appear for jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Common Pleas Court judges continue to crack down on people who failed to show up for jury duty without notifying them beforehand. Judge Terri Kohlrieser held hearings for a couple of people that she issued bench warrants for on Friday after they didn't appear for their contempt of court hearings for not showing up for jury service. The judges are trying to curb a problem they have been seeing of people failing to appear for jury duty without showing just cause after they have been summoned. So, they are charging those who violated, and now they must face the judge themselves.
Mercer County Deputies find approximately 10 grams of suspected fentanyl during traffic stop
October 5, 2022 Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two individuals last evening on drug-related charges. On 10/4/2022 at 6:23 PM Mercer County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Fort Recovery Minster Road and Us Rte 127, in Granville Township. The vehicle was driven by 31-year-old Aron Lange of Celina, who had 27-year-old Dustin Kitchen of Celina, as a passenger. A Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was called to assist with the stop. Kitchen was observed trying to hide evidence prior to the K9’s arrival on scene. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and the vehicle was subsequently searched. The evidence that Kitchen was hiding was recovered and identified to be approx. 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. Both Lange and Kitchen were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility for Possession of Drugs a Felony of the Fifth Degree and are being held on no bond. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office. The case will be turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.
