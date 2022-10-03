ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants open as significant underdogs vs. Packers in London

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants (3-1) have opened as 7.5-point underdogs for this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur, per Tipico.

The over/under has opened at 41.5 points. The money line opened at Giants +310, Packers -400.

The Giants, 3-1 against the spread this season, are coming off a 20-12 home victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday at home, 27-24, in overtime. They are 2-2 against the spread this year.

The game will take place on artificial turf. TheGiants are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games on turf.

The under is 7-0 in the Giants’ last seven games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game and is 22-5-2 in the Giants’ last 29 games overall.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

