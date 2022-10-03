Giants open as significant underdogs vs. Packers in London

The New York Giants (3-1) have opened as 7.5-point underdogs for this Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (3-1) at London’s Tottenham Hotspur, per Tipico.

The over/under has opened at 41.5 points. The money line opened at Giants +310, Packers -400.

The Giants, 3-1 against the spread this season, are coming off a 20-12 home victory over the Chicago Bears. The Packers defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday at home, 27-24, in overtime. They are 2-2 against the spread this year.

The game will take place on artificial turf. TheGiants are 9-1-1 ATS in their last 11 games on turf.

The under is 7-0 in the Giants’ last seven games after allowing less than 15 points in their previous game and is 22-5-2 in the Giants’ last 29 games overall.

