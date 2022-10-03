Read full article on original website
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
ISIS has been fighting to gain control of the oil-rich Cabo Delgado province, but some have died after being attacked by wild animals, the report says.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya
Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Hack puts Latin American security agencies on edge
A massive trove of emails from Mexico’s Defense Department is among electronic communications taken by a group of hackers from military and police agencies across several Latin American countries, Mexico's president confirmed Friday.The acknowledgement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes after Chile’s government said last week that emails had been taken from its Joint Chiefs of Staff. The Mexican president spoke at his daily news conference following a local media report that the hack revealed previously unknown details about a health scare he had in January.López Obrador downplayed the hack, saying that “there’s nothing that isn’t known.” He...
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists
What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground. Previous theories about the site,...
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood. A teacher told ThaiPBS public broadcaster that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
BBC
Earliest evidence of opium use found in burial site in Israel
Evidence of the earliest use of the narcotic opium has been found in an ancient burial site in Israel. Traces were discovered by archaeologists in pottery vessels at the complex in Yehud, about 11km (7 miles) south-east of Tel Aviv. They say the containers date back about 3,400 years, apparently...
Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator
Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed a longtime radio commentator in metropolitan Manila in the latest attack on a member of the media in the Philippines, considered one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists.Police said Percival Mabasa, 63, was driving his vehicle Monday night when two men on a motorcycle approached and shot him twice in the head in suburban Las Pinas City.The attackers escaped and an investigation is underway to identify and locate them, police officials said. They said investigators are trying to determine the motive for the attack.Mabasa, who used the broadcast name Percy Lapid, was critical of...
Vatican cardinal cites Nazi theology in German reform
The German Catholic Church's reform process is again under fire from the Holy See, with a Vatican cardinal seemingly comparing its proposals for theological development to the thinking that sustained Germany's Nazi era.The furor launched by Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch, who heads the Holy See's office for Christian unity, marks the latest criticism of the German attempt to pursue reforms as a response to the clergy sex abuse scandal and the hemorrhaging of Catholic faithful.Koch suggested in an interview with German Catholic newspaper Die Tagespost last week that the German reform process was seeking to introduce new sources of...
anash.org
Hundreds Spend Yom Kippur at the Rebbe’s Ohel
Yidden of all walks of life joined together to spend Yom Kippur 5783 at the Rebbe’s Ohel, with many braving the rain to daven in the immediate vicinity of the Ohel. Photos taken before and after Yom Tov.
The Jewish Press
Signs Yom Kippur is Almost Here in Israel
Is there any other country in the world that goes silent once a year for more than 24 hours? In Israel, from the eve of Yom Kippur (Tuesday, October 4) until an hour after sunset the next night, there’s no traffic apart from emergency vehicles, no TV or radio broadcasts, all shops, restaurants, offices are closed, and there are no flights in or out of the country.
Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry
Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities, according to details released Thursday by the Vatican.The Nov. 3-6 visit will mark Francis' second trip to the Gulf, his second to a majority Muslim nation in as many months and his second to participate in an interfaith gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote dialogue among people of different faiths. Just as he did in Kazakhstan last month, when Francis participated in...
The Jewish Press
Where Are You Ari Fuld?
Four years ago, on a bright, Sunday morning in Gush Etzion, Ari Fuld walked out of his local supermarket like he had hundreds of times before. Ari had been running an errand for his wife when an Arab teenager from a nearby village cowardly stabbed him in the back. Fuld, a trained IDF paratrooper, gave chase and shot his attacker before he was able to hurt anyone else in the crowded shopping mall. Fuld, fatally stabbed, collapsed and died.
France's Macron is a friend, British PM Liz Truss decides
PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is a friend of Britain, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday, having declared earlier this year while campaigning to become leader that the jury was out on whether he was a friend or foe.
ISIS operative in Syria killed in US Special Operations raid
A U.S. defense official confirmed that Special Operations forces conducted a raid in which an ISIS operative was killed Thursday in northeast Syria.
Leaders of Turkey, Armenia hold face-to-face meeting
The leaders of Turkey and Armenia have held their first face-to-face meeting since the two countries agreed to improve relations
The Jewish Press
As Israel Starts 24/7 Passage at Jordan Border Crossing, US Objects to Jewish Communities
Israel will open the Allenby Bridge border crossing between Israel and Jordan for 24-hour access beginning Oct. 24, roughly one month after U.S. President Joe Biden set the target date during his visit to Israel in July. “We welcome news that Allenby/King Hussein Bridge will be open 24/7 for a...
The Jewish Press
‘Wheelchair Terrorists’ Held in Eastern Jerusalem
Israel Police have detained two Arabs — a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old – in connection with a terror attack carried out last month from within the grounds of Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem. The two, both residents of Jerusalem’s A-Tur neighborhood, disguised themselves as medical patients in wheelchairs to...
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
The coffin of Ptah-em-wia has been found in its underground burial chamber at Saqqara, and features in a TV documentary
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Goes to Hospital During Yom Kippur
During the Neila service, towards the end of Yom Kippur, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had been fasting, didn’t feel well. United Hatzalah medics stationed in the area took his vitals at the Great Synagogue in Jerusalem. Everything checked out OK. To be on the safe side, Netanyahu...
