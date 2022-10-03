Read full article on original website
anash.org
Hundreds Spend Yom Kippur at the Rebbe’s Ohel
Yidden of all walks of life joined together to spend Yom Kippur 5783 at the Rebbe’s Ohel, with many braving the rain to daven in the immediate vicinity of the Ohel. Photos taken before and after Yom Tov.
anash.org
Rebbe’s Sukka Built Moments After Yom Kippur
Almost immediately after Yom Kippur concluded, bochurim joined the Zirkind family in building the Rebbe’s sukka in front of 770.
anash.org
Heartbreaking Levaya of Young Father Held on Erev Yom Kippur
The levaya and burial of Rabbi Chaim Mordechai (Mottele) Pevzner, a young father and Shliach in Perpignan, France was held on Erev Yom Kippur in his makom hashlichus in accordance with his final request. Photos: Hassidout.org. The levaya and burial of Rabbi Chaim Mordechai (Mottele) Pevzner, a young father and...
anash.org
Yom Kippur in Moscow Concludes with Uplifting March
Thousands attended Yom Kippur minyonim in over 30 shuls across Moscow, with the largest minyan taking place in Marina Roscha shul with Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar. The fast concluded with Napoleon’s March, havdala and a break-fast. Photos: Levi Nazarov. A large crowd davened over Yom Kippur at the Marina...
anash.org
Impactful Yom Kippur in 770 Ends on a High Note
Thousands of anash and bochurim filled 770 over Yom Kippur, starting from a short while before Kol Nidrei and concluding with a joyous dance on Motzei Yom Kippur. Thousands of anash and bochurim filled 770 for a powerful and impactful Yom Kippur of 5783. Preperations for Yom Kippur began hours...
