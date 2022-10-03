ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Wolf Pack Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer

The next generation of teen wolves is making tracks for Paramount+. Wolf Pack, a new series written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) will become available to Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 26 — the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie. The news was announced Friday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per the official logline. “Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?

It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate

Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Big Sky S3E3 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Season 3 Episode 3, while investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny finds a connection to the crime that sends her reeling.
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy

If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
Reginald the Vampire

Reginald's life changed in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1. Feauturing the MCU's Jacob Batalon in the titular role; but is it worth watching? Check out our review here!
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II

Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Not Our First Rodeo

Pieces are slowly starting to come together on Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 as we learn more about Dottie's secrets impacting the Romans and obtain more information about the night of the killing and body burying. And we added one more Roman into the mix!. The more we get to...
See Exclusive Clip: Stunning Revelations Ahead of the Series Finale

The hit Apple TV+ drama wraps up its run later this month. Before we get to that, we have See Season 3 Episode 7, which brings plenty of conflict to the surface. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the installment that will surely switch things up. Queen Kane...
