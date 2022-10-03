Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Wolf Pack Series Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch Teaser Trailer
The next generation of teen wolves is making tracks for Paramount+. Wolf Pack, a new series written and executive-produced by Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) will become available to Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, Jan. 26 — the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie. The news was announced Friday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series, Wolf Pack “follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature,” per the official logline. “Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn...
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?
It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
TV Fanatic
Great American Family Unveils Holiday Slate
Are you ready for Great American Family's holiday slate?. Great American Family today unveiled the 18 all-new original movies premiering as part of the network’s holiday programming franchise, Great American Christmas. The annual programming event returns on Friday, October 21, with original Christmas movie premieres every weekend, and Christmas...
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 Online
Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Big Sky S3E3 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On Big Sky: Deadly Trails, Season 3 Episode 3, while investigating a scamming operation with Beau, Jenny finds a connection to the crime that sends her reeling.
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy
If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire
Reginald's life changed in Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1. Feauturing the MCU's Jacob Batalon in the titular role; but is it worth watching? Check out our review here!
TV Fanatic
TV Fanatic
Bring It On: Cheer or Die's Karen Lam and Kerri Medders on Reinventing Franchise With Slasher Movie
The Bring It On franchise has been around since 2000, taking viewers into the world of cheerleading. The seventh entry in the series, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, is a complete overhaul, adding a slasher element that was not present in the prior installments. Director Karen Lam wanted to...
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II
Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
TV Fanatic
Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer
AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023. The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+. Two episodes...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Not Our First Rodeo
Pieces are slowly starting to come together on Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 as we learn more about Dottie's secrets impacting the Romans and obtain more information about the night of the killing and body burying. And we added one more Roman into the mix!. The more we get to...
TV Fanatic
See Exclusive Clip: Stunning Revelations Ahead of the Series Finale
The hit Apple TV+ drama wraps up its run later this month. Before we get to that, we have See Season 3 Episode 7, which brings plenty of conflict to the surface. TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the installment that will surely switch things up. Queen Kane...
