Minnesota State

kfgo.com

North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
US 103.3

Beautiful Trails To Follow This Fall In North Dakota

The colors! COLORS!!! This weekend will pry be the PEAK for North Dakota's fall showcase of colors. As the temps have dipped drastically in the last couple of days, the trees will be as brilliant as one can imagine! As a result, if planning a road trip or hike has been on your list before the first snow, wait no longer.
TRAVEL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
POLITICS
wnax.com

Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries

Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
newscenter1.tv

Who’s moving to South Dakota?

RAPID CITY S.D. – All these Californians are filling up South Dakota! Or are they? We analyzed IRS tax return data to determine which states people are moving to South Dakota from, as well as get a sense for just how many people are coming here overall. The #1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kfgo.com

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
MINNESOTA STATE
US 103.3

Pheasant Opener Saturday! The ND POSTED Laws To Know

Shotguns are cleaned, shells bought, and the truck is fueled up;. (PS... Opens Saturday, October 8th!) With so many hunting seasons and fall activities, here's a quick recap, or beware... These are laws that everyone needs to know and heed. Sometimes it's easy to forget when heading to the outdoors...
HOBBIES
