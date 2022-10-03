Read full article on original website
Commercial Observer
Salvation Army Sells Brooklyn Rehabilitation Center for $43M
The Salvation Army made a pretty penny with a $42.6 million sale of its shuttered addiction rehabilitation center in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The charity sold the 12-story shelter for men experiencing homelessness or suffering from addiction at 62 Hanson Place and the adjacent empty lot at 68 Hanson Place to Slate Property Group, Crain’s New York Business first reported. The deal closed Sept. 30, according to property records made public Friday.
Commercial Observer
Developer Sues Landlord For $3.5M for Allegedly Stalling Rooftop Bar
A planned rooftop bar and restaurant in the Garment District might never get off the ground thanks to a dispute between the operator and his landlord. Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian, who’s trying to open the eatery atop 469 Seventh Avenue, is suing 469 Holdings for $3.5 million, alleging that building owners Meyer Equities’ Martin and Eric Meyer stalled his eatery project by refusing to sign the permits he needed to start construction, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York County Supreme Court.
Commercial Observer
Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers
Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
Commercial Observer
Bronx Housing Development Backed by Adams Passes Council Committee Hurdle
A contentious proposal to build 349 apartment units — with up to 160 of them to be deemed affordable — in the Bronx that has the backing of Mayor Eric Adams will advance to a full New York City Council vote. The Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises...
Commercial Observer
Nonprofit Breaking Ground Renews for a Year at 520 Eighth Avenue
Homeless services provider Breaking Ground is staying put at 520 Eighth Avenue, but only for a year. Breaking Ground signed a one-year renewal for its 13,703-square-foot space at the 26-story Garment District building between West 35th and West 36th streets, according to landlord GFP Real Estate. It’s unclear when Breaking...
Commercial Observer
Lender Moves to Force Sale of 111 East 59th Street After $193M Default
A forced sale might be in store for the Upper East Side retail and office building at 111 East 59th Street after its owners defaulted on their loans, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court. LoanCore Capital sued 111 East 59th Street JV Sub and...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
New York YIMBY
Mayor Eric Adams Announces $23M Investment to Enhance Open Spaces at NYCHA Housing Projects
New York City mayor Eric Adams recently announced a $23 million pilot program to enhance access to public open spaces, playgrounds, and parks at six NYCHA housing developments. The project includes three developments in Queens, two developments in The Bronx, and one development in Brooklyn. A ribbon cutting ceremony was...
Commercial Observer
Madison Realty Capital, Newbond Buy Public Hotel’s Nonperforming Loan for $177M
The senior loan on Ian Schrager and Witkoff’s Public Hotel has traded hands, Commercial Observer has learned. Madison Realty Capital and Newbond Holdings acquired the nonperforming debt from lenders Deutsche Bank and Aareal Bank at a face value of $177.3 million, fully accrued to roughly $190 million, sources told CO.
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
Commercial Observer
Online Advertising Firm GumGum Heads to 1245 Broadway
GDS Development’s boutique office project at 1245 Broadway has attracted another tenant with advertising firm GumGum taking an entire floor, the developers told Commercial Observer. GumGum, which specializes in using artificial intelligence for targeted advertising online, inked a five-year, 6,500-square-foot lease for offices and a terrace on a tower...
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
Community concerns grow over relocation of Montefiore medical sites
An upcoming relocation of Montefiore Medical Group sites in the Grand Concourse and Fordham has community members concerned for their medical care.
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service Exams
The September application schedule for civil service tests has been made public by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). GDS Stand at Civil Service Live.Image by gdsteam From Flickr.
Gotham Gazette
Fires, Storms, Covid, and Asylum-Seekers: Emergency Spending and the New York City Budget
Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Adams pleaded with the federal government for $500 million in emergency funding to address the “humanitarian crisis” of thousands of migrant asylum seekers who have arrived in New York City in the last few months. But despite the clear health and safety risk to thousands of people, who have the right to shelter under New York law, the crisis is not the type of emergency – like the COVID-19 pandemic or Hurricane Sandy, for instance – that would easily qualify for federal emergency funds.
“I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave
The conversion of the shuttered Skyline Hotel into a temporary shelter has long been at the center of conversations around the city’s care of homeless New Yorkers. Disliked by some Hell Kitchen locals because of security concerns and supported by others as a needed resource in New York’s housing crisis, the 10th Avenue shelter has […] The post “I’m So Tired of This Place” — For Residents of the Skyline, the Priority is to Leave appeared first on W42ST.
Residents allegedly harassed in Harlem apartment building
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Residents of a Harlem apartment building say they have been harassed inside their lobby by a group of teenagers for the last two months. “It’s crazy; we have no protection, no security guards,” Blanca Molinuevo said. Tonia Bacon described the teens as dangerous. “They are walking around with weapons. I visually, […]
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
Gun-toting crooks raid Manhattan parking garage of four high-end cars, NYPD says
Four crooks raided a lower Manhattan parking garage at gunpoint early Thursday, stealing four high-priced luxury vehicles, police said. The gun-toting quartet, all dressed in black, ran into the below ground SP+ parking garage on Murray St. near Greenwich St. in Tribeca around 4 a.m. One of the thieves held a gun on a parking attendant while the others started opening unlocked cars, looking ...
amny.com
‘Tough decisions’ await MTA if transit ridership and revenue don’t fully rebound in two years, DiNapoli warns
Time’s running out for the MTA to get its fiscal house in order — and riders back to using public transit at pre-pandemic levels — before the bottom falls out, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. New York state’s financial watchdog released a report Thursday indicating that...
