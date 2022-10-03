Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner ShopsFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
njbmagazine.com
Hetherington Group President Awarded Security Leader of the Year
The recently held Women in IT Summit and Awards series bestowed the esteemed 2022 Security Leader of the Year Award on Wanaque-based Hetherington Group (Hg) Founder and President Cynthia Hetherington, MLS, MSM, CFE, CII at its first in-person ceremony since 2019. Now in its fifth year, the prestigious awards have recognized and celebrated over 1,000 women, allies and organizations across the US for their outstanding contributions to the technology industry.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City hospital gets $630K grant for HIV education, treatment, & community outreach
The Jersey City Medical Center received a $630,000 grant from the New Jersey Department of Health for HIV education, treatment, and community outreach. The Center for Comprehensive Care (CCC) at Jersey City Medical Center received the Elixir grant for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, which began on July 1. The center provides...
njbmagazine.com
Hackensack Meridian Long-Term Acute Care Hospital Officially Opens to the Public
Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) has officially opened its first Long-Term Acute Care Hospital (LTACH). Located at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, the brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital offers 30 private rooms. “We are excited to open our 18th hospital in the HMH network. This new LTACH will provide numerous benefits...
Mask mandate returns (again) at Rutgers University in New Jersey
Unions for professor and other faculty at Rutgers University has forced another change in the school's mask policy. Rutgers lifted the universal mask mandate on Sept. 26, as part of efforts to give students "a vibrant, in-person college experience." "As the COVID-19 virus continues to move from pandemic toward endemic,...
New Jersey Globe
Bertoli pleads guilty to one tax-related charge (Updated)
Thomas Bertoli, a former union carpenter who became a top political strategist in Hudson County, pled guilty today to a single count of corrupt interference with the administration of Internal Revenue Service laws in a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Fortier Imbert said the plea agreement...
njbmagazine.com
Angelini Appointed to Brookdale Community College Board
Mary Pat Angelini has been appointed by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the board of trustees of Brookdale Community Collee (BCC) through August 2026. “We are pleased to have Mary Pat Angelini on the board of trustees,” said BCC Vice Chairman Bret Kaufmann. “I am...
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: NJ School Nurse Uses School Nursing to Educate and Uplift Students, Families, and the Community
School nursing builds a culture of health and improves health outcomes in their communities. Today’s Nurse of the Week is a school nurse passionate about using the school nursing profession to educate and uplift students, families, and the community. We honor Dr. Cynthia Samuel, Ph.D., RN, CSN-NJ, school nurse...
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Newark, NJ airport losing its NYC status; could change pricing
NEWARK — It's often easier to get into Manhattan from Newark Liberty International Airport than its counterparts in Queens but, for some reason, EWR will be losing its city code for New York City. The decision was made by the International Air Transport Association, according to a Lufthansa memo...
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
Rockland County College Student Cast In Amazon Prime Series
This one Hudson Valley college student is going to be a star!. Danny Gurniak of Pearl River, New York is a featured student cast member on the series, "The College Tour." "The College Tour" is an Amazon Prime series that tells the story of a single college through the lens of its students. It's a great way to actually get a feel for a college because you're getting the perspective of the students who choose to be there.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
New York, New Jersey USPS workers arrested in $1.3 million fraud, identity theft scheme
Two U.S. postal workers from New York and one from New Jersey have been arrested in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to the Department of Justice.
‘This is the year cancer killed my mother;’ Christine Quinn, 56, confronts her own diagnosis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christine Quinn -- who formerly served as speaker of the New York City Council and made history as the first female and openly gay person to hold that position -- detailed in a story in Vogue Magazine not only her recent battle with colon cancer, but the trauma that accompanies such a diagnosis.
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
N.J. sergeant convicted of helping officers who robbed residents files another appeal
A former Paterson police sergeant who received a 33-month federal prison sentence last month for his role in a robbery squad that targeted residents has filed another appeal in hopes of reversing his conviction. Michael Cheff, of Oakland, filed a notice in federal court Tuesday that he was appealing his...
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
queenoftheclick.com
Women in Green Bodysuits Robbed Two Women on The Train – Men Didn’t Help
On Sunday, October 2nd at 2:00 am, two 19-year-old women were attached and tossed around on a Queens-bound N train. The two college students were out celebrating a birthday. The greenies robbed the college students of a cell phone and a purse. (Story here) The paper says there are six greenies, I counted nine in green bodysuits. See video:
