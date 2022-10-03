Read full article on original website
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colo. destination named No. 2 best small city by Condé Nast
Enthusiasm for travel has never been higher – that’s according to Condé Nast Traveler, which this week published its 35th annual reader choice awards recognizing destination-worthy hotels, airlines and cities across the globe. About a quarter of a million readers responded to this year’s survey, the magazine...
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Gypsum’s Connect Church is growing into the community
The Bible tells us God created the world in six days. The Connect Church in Gypsum last year built a church building in three months. Still, that’s pretty impressive. The church has been holding services for a few years, and now counts about 100 people as members. After starting in the basement of Pastor Hector Gonzalez’ home, the group balked at local rental rates, then found a lot and linked up with an organization called Church in a Day to build a structure.
Eagle residents meet new chief of police finalist
Eagle community members gathered Monday at Town Hall on Broadway to enjoy snacks and meet Derrick Bos, a candidate for the town’s open chief of police position. Carrie Buhlman is acting as the town’s interim chief of police after Joey Staufer’s retirement earlier this year. However, a permanent replacement has yet to be selected by the town’s hiring committee.
Eagle County airport joins Good Traveler program
The Eagle County Regional Airport has joined The Good Traveler program. The program offers passengers a simple way to reduce the carbon footprint of their travel by purchasing carbon offsets. A carbon offset is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions that is used to compensate for emissions that occur elsewhere.
What Avon’s new historic markers reveal about the town’s history and future
At first glance, the town of Avon may not appear to have the physical relics of history that other mountain communities do. “We never had the big downtown, cool old downtowns like Aspen or Breckenridge or Crested Butte, or any of these other mountain towns that have a real, meaningful infrastructure that survived that era,” said Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. “Because we were primarily a ranching and farming community, we really didn’t have many structures and because there was no population to see the value of those structures, most of those structures ended up going away as Avon developed.”
Letter: Savannah Wolfson for House District 26
I’m writing this letter in support of Savannah Wolfson for House District 26. In 2008, I had the great honor of running for state representative from Eagle County. It is not an easy race to run. Eagle County (and the rest of House District 26) has diverse issues that few other districts will see.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mind Springs CEO reassures Garfield County commissioners about organization as local detox agreement discussed
With a draft agreement on the table to join forces with Mind Springs Health for new addiction treatment services in Garfield County, commissioners on Monday sought reassurances from the organization’s new CEO regarding Mind Springs’ mental health services in the region. Last week, the Behavioral Health Administration issued...
Senate hopeful Joe O’Dea stops by Agave in Avon
Joe O’Dea knows he’s an underdog in his race for U.S. Senate, but he believes he can win his race against incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet. O’Dea spent a bit of time Friday in Eagle County, including a meet-and-greet at Agave restaurant in Avon. As he’s been through...
Avon Town Council Candidate Calyn Rieger in his own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
KKTV
Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A New Castle man is expected to recover after he was reportedly attacked by a bear in his home, marking a second bear attack in the small community this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 at night,...
Forest Service eyes thinning projects on Meadow Mountain, other areas near Minturn
A forest thinning project planned for the Meadow Mountain, Grouse Mountain, Tigiwon and No Name areas of Eagle County, if completed correctly, could be the last piece of forest management required of the area for quite some time, a National Forest Service representative told locals last week. The Eagle-Holy Cross...
Letter: In support of Matt Solomon
I’m a small business owner in Eagle County; I have known Matt Solomon for 14 years. I have seen Matt in social, professional and confrontational situations. His skillful handling of these situations has earned my respect and trust. That’s why I am disheartened by the recent, baseless allegations against Matt. Matt has always been a gentleman and someone I have always felt safe around and trusted.
Vail Daily Editorial: Transportation authority is an opportunity to build for the future
Whether you’re a local employee trying to get to work on time (and back home by a reasonable hour), a visitor looking for easy ways to navigate to and from local resorts and businesses, or you’re looking for a more climate-friendly option for transit, public transportation should be a service that makes life easier, not harder.
Wildlife officers call off search for bear that attacked man
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have called off the search for a bear that attacked a man in New Castle in his own backyard. The attack happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday in the town located west of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County. Wildlife experts say that bears are searching for high-calorie foods before hibernation. That increases the chance of human interactions. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the man heard noises outside and when he investigated, the bear knocked him down. The man fired his gun a few times and the bear ran off. He's not sure if he struck the bear.The man had minor injuries to his chest, arms and hands. Colorado Parks and Wildlife agents searched for the bear for two days.
Avon Town Council Candidate Ruth Stanley in her own words
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the five candidates running for four seats on Avon’s Town Council. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The candidates are each running for a four-year term in the nonpartisan election. Per the town’s charter, the four candidates that receive the highest number of votes in the general election will fill the open seats.
Wallace family’s public art legacy begins new chapter in Gypsum
In 2021, a generational public art legacy began a new chapter when a bronze sculpture sprouted in the center of Gypsum’s Cooley Mesa Road/Valley Road roundabout. Titled “Canyon Watch,” the 6-foot-tall piece depicts a mountain lion as it appraises its environment. And it will “watch over” the town for decades.
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
Eagle Town Council recording quality under review
For those who cannot make it to Eagle Town Council meetings, recordings of the bi-monthly gatherings have been a primary outlet for information. However, Eagle locals have expressed dissatisfaction in the recording quality of these council meetings. Published on the town of Eagle website after the meetings, the recordings are...
