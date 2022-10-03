ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month

Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
LAWTON, OK
OKC VeloCity

Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park

Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains

It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies

Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week

I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
LAWTON, OK
livelifebehappytravel.com

Oklahoma's Holy City

The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
CACHE, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!

This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
CACHE, OK
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

