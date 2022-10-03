Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!
If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
Windshield Wipers That Will Survive Oklahoma’s Bipolar Weather
While rain has been such a rarity in Southwest Oklahoma this year, we've had an unprecedented dry spell for the last six months or so. With heavy rain in the forecast, now is the time you should think about swapping out those dry-rotted windshield wipers. You know the drill... Wake...
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Visit This Oklahoma Indian Cemetery Located in an Atwoods Parking Lot!
Normally you don't think of cemeteries being located in the middle of a shopping center. Typically you'll find burial grounds and cemeteries in quiet, less traveled areas that are off the beaten path. However, this cemetery is literally in the middle of an Atwoods parking lot right outside of Tulsa in Sand Springs, OK.
Where are pumpkin patches in Oklahoma?
Fall is here and the temperatures are falling, which means that many families are enjoying all that the cooler weather has to offer.
OKC VeloCity
Foodie Fest of OKC comes to Scissortail Park
Downtown Oklahoma City’s recently completed Scissortail Park will host Foodie Fest of OKC on October 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event, organized by OKC Black Eats, will feature live music and entertainment, along with more than 50 food and retail vendors to coincide with the park’s farmer’s market.
KFOR
Good morning Oklahoma! Strong Fall Cold front coming south for this weekend!
Good morning Oklahoma! Here’s a look at 5 AM temperatures. I think we can all agree it’s Fall!! That colder air to our north is surging south into Oklahoma this weekend. We also have rain chances across portions of Oklahoma! Stay tuned!
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Fall Harvest Festival brings fresh produce, chili cookoff to OKC
OKC Beautiful is celebrating the fall season with its fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival.
Fall Is Prime Hiking Weather In The Wichita Mountains
It's this time of year when the mornings start on the cool side and gently warm in the afternoon that you should be out in the Wichita Mountains taking in the outdoors. Not long ago, the refuge was mostly closed due to high temperatures. While some called foul, it was understandable given this past summer's calls for emergency response, search and rescue. As the temps continue to fall, it's prime time to be out in it.
Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies
Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
The City of Lawton was a Trivia Question on Barstool Sports This Week
I knew this one in half a second when I was watching this morning. I am not sure how many of you watch 'The Dozen' trivia show. It was something Barstool Sports started back in 2020 when everything was shut down. Basically, do twelve rounds of trivia over Zoom to put some content out. Everyone was talking about Tiger King during 2020, I was binging the hell out of this. If you like trivia, I highly recommend you check it out. Below is a best of the first season.
livelifebehappytravel.com
Oklahoma's Holy City
The last thing you would expect to see in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma, is an ancient looking city made of stone with a stunning backdrop of mountains. Located in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge near Medicine Park, the Holy City was built in the 1930’s to resemble Old Jerusalem and serve as a venue for "The Prince of Peace" passion play. The performance is still held yearly on Easter morning.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Take a Tour of This Creepy Oklahoma Abandoned Amusement Park!
This abandoned Oklahoma amusement park has a hauntingly historic past that features some of the most famous and legendary names of the old west, landmarks, and even outlaws. It was once a popular family destination that has become a literal ghost town of empty structures, broken-down rides, and attractions. SCROLL...
Crime or disease? Geese end up dead in OKC neighborhood
At least five geese have died in recent days at the Valencia neighborhood, some were left floating in the water.
