The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.

