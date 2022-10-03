ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets

Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play

The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team breezed to a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-8) against Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan. Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills, and Bekka Allick and Madi Kubik each had eight kills to lead the Huskers, who hit .358 for the match. With the...
EAST LANSING, MI
North Platte Telegraph

Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Rutgers. Field position matters, and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak may be the nation’s best punter when it comes to placing punts inside an opponent’s 5-yard line. To avoid being stuck in a hole,...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Bill Busch to remain on the sideline after success against Indiana

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense played well enough with its coordinator on the sidelines Saturday that Bill Busch plans to be there again Friday night. Busch opted not to coach from up in the press box against Indiana in a move he wasn’t sure was the right one at the time. On Tuesday he said being face to face with various position groups was helpful and allowed them to draw up schemes and adjustments quicker.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective

LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: five, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, twenty) (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 16, Year: 40. (Month: four; Day: sixteen; Year: forty) Pick 3. 2-8-5 (two, eight, five)
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: fourteen; Year: seventy-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor

LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE

