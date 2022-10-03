Read full article on original website
Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
Nebraska-Rutgers predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Friday night in New Jersey. Can Nebraska piece together a winning streak in its first true road game of the season?. Here's how we see the game playing out. Does the Nebraska defense take another step forward?. Luke Mullin, beat reporter: Let’s call it a sideways step. They won’t play...
Nebraska rolls past Michigan State, remains unbeaten in Big Ten play
The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team breezed to a 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-23, 25-8) against Michigan State on Thursday in East Lansing, Michigan. Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills, and Bekka Allick and Madi Kubik each had eight kills to lead the Huskers, who hit .358 for the match. With the...
Amie Just: Nebraska using shaky Big Ten West as motivation, but there's a problem
The Big Ten West is a dumpster fire. To pull out the thesaurus for other applicable terms: It’s in shambles. It’s a heap of you-know-what. It’s in complete disarray. After two weeks of true Big Ten play, it’s dysfunction junction out there. As it stands, six...
Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Check out quick takes from our Nebraska football writers ahead of the Huskers' game against Rutgers. Field position matters, and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak may be the nation’s best punter when it comes to placing punts inside an opponent’s 5-yard line. To avoid being stuck in a hole,...
Husker notes: Bill Busch to remain on the sideline after success against Indiana
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s defense played well enough with its coordinator on the sidelines Saturday that Bill Busch plans to be there again Friday night. Busch opted not to coach from up in the press box against Indiana in a move he wasn’t sure was the right one at the time. On Tuesday he said being face to face with various position groups was helpful and allowed them to draw up schemes and adjustments quicker.
Matt Davison leaving Nebraska to launch NIL collective
LINCOLN — Matt Davison, who in 2017 helped bring Scott Frost back to Nebraska, is leaving the Huskers’ athletic department to launch and run a new NIL Collective. Along with co-founders Tom and Shawn Peed, Davison announced on Wednesday The 1890 Initiative, a for-profit collective that will focus on representing Husker football and volleyball players. The 1890 Initiative will take over all business from ABM — the original and largest collective involved with NU athletes — when it ceases operation at the end of the year.
Lincoln Northwest will not play varsity boys or girls basketball this winter, school announces
Lincoln Northwest High School will not play boys or girls varsity basketball this winter, Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday. The Falcons will instead play junior varsity, reserve, and freshman games to build experience before playing a varsity schedule in 2023-24. "We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: five, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, twenty) (eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 4, Day: 16, Year: 40. (Month: four; Day: sixteen; Year: forty) Pick 3. 2-8-5 (two, eight, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: fourteen; Year: seventy-nine) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Christian broadcaster Stan Parker announces run for Lincoln mayor
LINCOLN — Wednesday’s announcement of a second Republican running for Lincoln mayor puts Capital City conservatives in position to pick a 2023 challenger for Nebraska’s highest-profile Democrat, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. Stan Parker, a Christian radio executive and former University of Nebraska offensive lineman, joined the race...
Donated Malcolm X books offer Nebraska inmates story of 'redemption and perseverance'
A donation of books Friday will provide Nebraska prison inmates more opportunities to learn about an Omaha native who spent time in prison before becoming a leading voice for Black Americans and an internationally known human rights activist. The Omaha-based Malcolm X Foundation gave 96 copies of “The Autobiography of...
Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear
The last person Dustin Rymph expected to see in a political ad attacking a candidate running for legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln was himself. But shortly after the flyer appeared in mailboxes last week, Rymph learned a political action committee had mistaken him for his friend, George Dungan, who will face Russ Barger on Nov. 8.
DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
New details emerge in alleged murder at northwest Lincoln motel; murder charges upgraded
Police have offered few hints publicly on any apparent motive in the killings of two homeless men in late August, including a 49-year-old man who was killed at a northwest Lincoln motel. But court documents made public this week provide new details into the death of Ronnie Patz, who had...
