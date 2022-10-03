ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCBY

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Candidates vie to replace Peter DeFazio

Four candidates for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District gathered virtually at a forum Thursday. The winner of the election will replace Peter DeFazio, who was first elected nearly four decades ago. Each candidate gave their thoughts on DeFazio's long run as Oregon congressman:. Val Hoyle democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District...
OREGON STATE
