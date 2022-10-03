Read full article on original website
KCBY
Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
KCBY
As evictions spike in Oregon, the activity of landlords remains untracked
SALEM, Ore. — As pandemic tenant protections are lifted, evictions filed in court are spiking, but experts say they are just the tip of the iceberg and there is no aggregate way of finding out who is behind them. "For every court filing of eviction there are approximately two...
KCBY
With the start of October, fire season usually ends - but not the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire, there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
KCBY
Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions
PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
KCBY
Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
KCBY
Exception making hiring bonuses easier to give has now expired in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hiring may have just gotten more difficult for Oregon employers who need to fill open jobs, due to the expiration of an exception that made it easier to offer hiring bonuses. TriMet started offering a $7500 bonus earlier this year; 173 drivers have started since January...
KCBY
$422 million in federal grant funds approved to help 2020 wildfire survivors rebuild
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a $422 million grant for the state to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day fires rebuild, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced Wednesday. The ReOregon program will use the grant funds to set...
KCBY
Candidates vie to replace Peter DeFazio
Four candidates for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District gathered virtually at a forum Thursday. The winner of the election will replace Peter DeFazio, who was first elected nearly four decades ago. Each candidate gave their thoughts on DeFazio's long run as Oregon congressman:. Val Hoyle democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District...
KCBY
Florida man charges into 9-year-old at youth football practice, police say
ESCMABIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida man was arrested for putting on a helmet at a little league football practice and charging into a 9-year-old player, according to an arrest report. Police said David Taylor, 41, was seen arguing with the coaching staff at a football game being...
