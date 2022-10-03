At this point, we have no clear indication of the direction the Colorado Buffaloes are headed with their next head coach. Plenty of different names are circulating, and the questions are plenty. Do they hire a first-time head coach? Do they go with a seasoned veteran? Or do they take a page from the past with a former Buff? Brian Howell of BuffZone included one interesting veteran on his list of candidates: Texas assistant Gary Patterson. His incredibly successful run at TCU came to an end after he and the school parted ways midway through the 2021 season, after the Horned Frogs started...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO