Experts Share Insights On Economy, Region at Conference And Expo
A recession is inevitable, economic experts told a group of business and community leaders in Wilmington on Thursday. Its gravity and duration, however, remain unknown. At the WilmingtonBiz Conference & Expo Keynote Lunch, “Economic Outlook: Going Places,” experts shared a negative but not quite grim perspective on the months ahead.
MED Week Continues To Gain Support And Attendance
At Thursday’s WilmingtonBiz Conference & Expo Keynote Lunch, Natalie English highlighted the growth this area is seeing. One of her examples? Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week, taking place Monday through Friday of this week. The growth of MED Week, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO said, not...
Clinic Brings IVF Services To Wilmington
Couples and individuals in the Wilmington area no longer must make the trek to the Triangle to access a full suite of fertility services. Wilmington Fertility Center opened in August in Bradley Creek Station. The center is a boutique-style clinic that specializes in assisted reproductive technologies and bills itself as Wilmington’s “only [in vitro fertilization] center and reproductive lab.”
Fully Staffed But Short On Hiring Goal, Pacon Seeks State Extension
Although staffed at a level higher than anticipated, Pacon Manufacturing in Brunswick County has requested a state extension because it is technically short on a hiring goal tied to a $700,000 public grant. The contract manufacturer has 203 full-time employees as of this week, according to senior vice president Lawrence...
Rising Interest Rates Impact Housing
The frenzy that drove the area’s residential real estate market has relaxed somewhat in the past two months, thanks to climbing mortgage interest rates and a growing inventory of homes for sale. “The Fed wants to slow down inflation. One of the largest contributors has been the housing market...
ILM Sees Record-breaking August
2022 continues to be a strong year for Wilmington International Airport. August was the best August on record at ILM with 106,167 total passengers, a 5% increase from the previous record set in August 2019. May was also a record-breaking month. “ILM has really been going gangbusters in terms of...
In Business And Life, Moore Quietly Gives
Jim Moore is an unassuming man who you rarely see in the limelight. But he is a giant in the Wilmington community. Moore is the retired CEO and owner of the James E. Moore Insurance Agency. As a businessman and as an individual, Moore has, and continues to, support local nonprofits financially and personally.
Investors Snap Up Beach Motels
At the motels owned by Cassandra Tollens in Carolina Beach, furry and feathered family members are welcome. Few lodging facilities in the New Hanover County beach town allow pets, but Tollens, a real estate investor who’s dipping her toes into the hospitality industry, said that’s one of the amenities that will set her motels apart from many others.
Divine Renovation Wraps, Helping Six Families With Home Improvements
North Carolina has been the backdrop for reality home improvement shows in the past – think Love It or List It, which filmed multiple seasons in the Research Triangle area – but the concept took on a new twist recently with a project in Wilmington. Divine Renovation, a...
New Standalone Spot In Works After Hwy 55 Closure
A restaurant closing its doors usually marks the end of the story, but for Hwy 55 in Wilmington, closing the doors to its Carolina Beach Road location in August was the start of a new beginning. Kachina Robertson, franchisee of the Wilmington Hwy 55, said the closure is temporary as...
County Nabs Holly Shelter Business Park Land Donation
New Hanover County is taking steps to accept a 50-acre land donation to kickstart a new business park off Holly Shelter Road. Monday, commissioners authorized the execution of a contract with the property owner, Sidbury Land & Timber, and allotted Wilmington Business Development $145,000 to oversee a master study plan for the new park.
